

10pc discount on Air Astra ticket purchase with Nagad



To this end, an agreement was recently made between Nagad and Air Astra at the former's head office in the capital's Banani area, says a press release.



Maruful Islam Jhalak, executive director of Nagad, and Mohammad Mozammel Haque Bhuiya, head of Sales & Marketing of Air Astra, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.



Besides, Mohammad Mahbub Sobhan, head of Business Sales, Nagad, AFM Rubayat-Ul-Jannat, assistant general manager (Brand Marketing), Air Astra, and other officials from both the organisations were also present at the signing ceremony.



Air passengers will get a 10 percent discount on base fares upon the purchase of tickets from Air Astra counters till 5 July this year. There will be some changes in terms and conditions of this offer during the time of Eid-ul-Adha.



Talking about this agreement, Maruful Islam Jhalak, executive Director of Nagad, said, "We are taking up different initiatives to ease people's lives. The 10 percent discount on airfares will bring some comfort to travel lovers."



Mentionable, Nagad's mega campaign is going on for customers across the country on payments of goods and services purchased from 6,000 outlets of more than 300 brands. To know in detail about the campaign, customers can go to Nagad's website and Facebook page.



