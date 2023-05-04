Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 May, 2023, 6:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

10pc discount on Air Astra ticket purchase with Nagad

Published : Thursday, 4 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Business Desk

10pc discount on Air Astra ticket purchase with Nagad

10pc discount on Air Astra ticket purchase with Nagad

Air travel will be more affordable and convenient as passengers will enjoy a 10 percent discount on base fares of tickets purchased from Air Astra, a new private airline, using Nagad, a mobile financial service provider of Bangladesh Postal Department.

To this end, an agreement was recently made between Nagad and Air Astra at the former's head office in the capital's Banani area, says a press release.

Maruful Islam Jhalak, executive director of Nagad, and Mohammad Mozammel Haque Bhuiya, head of Sales & Marketing of Air Astra, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.

Besides, Mohammad Mahbub Sobhan, head of Business Sales, Nagad, AFM Rubayat-Ul-Jannat, assistant general manager (Brand Marketing), Air Astra, and other officials from both the organisations were also present at the signing ceremony.

Air passengers will get a 10 percent discount on base fares upon the purchase of tickets from Air Astra counters till 5 July this year. There will be some changes in terms and conditions of this offer during the time of Eid-ul-Adha.

Talking about this agreement, Maruful Islam Jhalak, executive Director of Nagad, said, "We are taking up different initiatives to ease people's lives. The 10 percent discount on airfares will bring some comfort to travel lovers."

Mentionable, Nagad's mega campaign is going on for customers across the country on payments of goods and services purchased from 6,000 outlets of more than 300 brands. To know in detail about the campaign, customers can go to Nagad's website and Facebook page.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh, India to boost collaboration in garment trade
LC opening for imports drops in July-March
Regent Airways to be liquidated
Chevron underscores long-standing energy partnership with Bangladesh
Govt to procure 2.65 lakh tonnes of fertilizer, 134.4 lakh MMBtu LNG
DSE falls, CSE rises on volatile trading
Exports fall by 16.52pc in April amid global slowdown
Techno launches smartphone Spark 10 Pro


Latest News
Youth Test: Pakistan U-19 Cricket team crush Bangladesh U-19 side by 10 wkts
BSPA Suspends Kazi Salahuddin's Honorary Membership
Three arrested over robbing liquor, money in DB guise in Rajbari
Liton joins team as Tigers start practice at Chelmsford
Over 100 killed as floods hit Rwanda
Fire breaks out in oil warhouse in Patuakhali
Child crushed under easy-bike in Khulna
Ukraine denies involvement in alleged Kremlin drone attack
National Conference 2023: Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights in Bangladesh held
36 held in anti-narcotics drives
Most Read News
Prothom Alo editor gets bail on surrender
Prof Taher murder: Full text verdict published, no bar to execute 2 convicts
Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque gets bail in 5 cases
PM seeks long-term US partnership to build Smart Bangladesh
Bangladesh has highest prevalence of child marriage in South Asia, 8th globally: UNICEF
Arsonists BNP-Jamaat must not grab power again: PM
BNP-Jamaat demonstrators leave after PM invites them for talk
Artificial Intelligence threatens 7,800 jobs at tech giant IBM
Fire breaks out in oil warhouse in Patuakhali
Two killed as truck rams three-wheeler in Dinajpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft