Thursday, 4 May, 2023, 6:10 AM
Home Business

Mango marketing begins in Rajshahi

Published : Thursday, 4 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM

RAJSHAHI, May 3: Mango harvesting of the current season is going to start today (Thursday) everywhere in the district to ensure the natural ripening of the seasonal delicious fruit.

The District Administration has fixed the date in a meeting related to mango harvesting, transportation, marketing and market monitoring held at the conference hall of Deputy Commissioner (DC) on Wednesday.

In the meeting with DC Shamim Ahmed in the chair, a mango calendar has alsobeen exposed to ensure safe, poison-free and ripened mango in the markets.  

Farmers can harvest the local and indigenous varieties from tomorrow, while Gopalbhog from May 15, Ranipachhand May 20, and Himsagar or Khirshapat fromMay 25. They can also harvest Langra from June 6, Amropali and Fazly from June 10, Ashwina and BARI Aam-4 from July 10, Gormati from July 10 and Ilamati fromAugust 20. Additional Superintendent of Police Ashraful Alam, Deputy Director of Department of Agriculture Extension Mozder Hossain and Additional DC Anisul Islam also spoke on the occasion.

The meeting was told that there are mango orchards on 19,578 hectares of land with 63,986 trees in the district and the target has been fixed to produce around 2.58 lakh tonnes of mango this year.

The district administration has issued notices fixing the dates for harvesting different varieties of mangoes.

DC Shamim Ahmed said the district administration will remain vigilant against harvesting and marketing of immature mango. Law enforcing agencies and upazila administrations were already given instruction to this end.

He also said there will be adequate measures to make the transportation and marketing of mango successful.    BSS



