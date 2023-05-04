Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 May, 2023, 6:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ISF announces new round of skills dev grants

Published : Thursday, 4 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Business Correspondent

The Internet Society Foundation (ISF) has announced a new round of its grant programme to promote economic growth and increases educational opportunities by provisioning individuals and communities to use the Internet in more efficient way.
 
The Strengthening Communities, Improving Lives and Livelihoods (SCILLS) program is now open to eligible organizations in Bangladesh.  Grants of up to $250,000 USD will be awarded to organizations for projects lasting up to two years.

The program is now open for applications, starting May 1, 2023, with completed applications due by May 31, 2023. Provisional award notifications will take place in August 2023, says a press release.

Global Digital Insights in Bangladesh, 38.9 percent of individuals are using the Internet. The ISF is seeking projects in Bangladesh that aim to capitalize on this expanding access by securing educational opportunities and/or supporting economic inclusion for underserved and unserved communities.

This includes: leveraging the Internet to increase access to high-quality primary and secondary education and improve learning outcomes; improving virtual teaching and distance learning methodologies and skills; building financial opportunities; increasing economic independence; and creating sustainable income sources.

"The Internet has the power to transform lives, but access alone is not enough," said Sarah Armstrong, Executive Director of the Internet Society Foundation. "We must ensure that everyone has the skills they need to make the most of the opportunities that the internet provides. Our goal is to empower individuals and communities with the necessary knowledge and skills to leverage digital technologies and tools, and to participate actively in the digital economy.  This new round of SCILLS program grants will support organizations that connect underserved communities with the critical digital skills needed to unlock economic growth and educational opportunities."

Beneficiaries in Bangladesh of the SCILLS grant last year include:
Tech Soup in partnership with Teach for Bangladesh - promotes the use of mobile Internet for learning in Bangladesh, building the necessary knowledge, skills, and behaviors for 5,000 marginalized children, 200 teachers, and 2,000 parents to adopt online learning.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh, India to boost collaboration in garment trade
LC opening for imports drops in July-March
Regent Airways to be liquidated
Chevron underscores long-standing energy partnership with Bangladesh
Govt to procure 2.65 lakh tonnes of fertilizer, 134.4 lakh MMBtu LNG
DSE falls, CSE rises on volatile trading
Exports fall by 16.52pc in April amid global slowdown
Techno launches smartphone Spark 10 Pro


Latest News
Youth Test: Pakistan U-19 Cricket team crush Bangladesh U-19 side by 10 wkts
BSPA Suspends Kazi Salahuddin's Honorary Membership
Three arrested over robbing liquor, money in DB guise in Rajbari
Liton joins team as Tigers start practice at Chelmsford
Over 100 killed as floods hit Rwanda
Fire breaks out in oil warhouse in Patuakhali
Child crushed under easy-bike in Khulna
Ukraine denies involvement in alleged Kremlin drone attack
National Conference 2023: Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights in Bangladesh held
36 held in anti-narcotics drives
Most Read News
Prothom Alo editor gets bail on surrender
Prof Taher murder: Full text verdict published, no bar to execute 2 convicts
Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque gets bail in 5 cases
PM seeks long-term US partnership to build Smart Bangladesh
Bangladesh has highest prevalence of child marriage in South Asia, 8th globally: UNICEF
Arsonists BNP-Jamaat must not grab power again: PM
BNP-Jamaat demonstrators leave after PM invites them for talk
Artificial Intelligence threatens 7,800 jobs at tech giant IBM
Fire breaks out in oil warhouse in Patuakhali
Two killed as truck rams three-wheeler in Dinajpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft