ISF announces new round of skills dev grants

The Internet Society Foundation (ISF) has announced a new round of its grant programme to promote economic growth and increases educational opportunities by provisioning individuals and communities to use the Internet in more efficient way.



The Strengthening Communities, Improving Lives and Livelihoods (SCILLS) program is now open to eligible organizations in Bangladesh. Grants of up to $250,000 USD will be awarded to organizations for projects lasting up to two years.



The program is now open for applications, starting May 1, 2023, with completed applications due by May 31, 2023. Provisional award notifications will take place in August 2023, says a press release.



Global Digital Insights in Bangladesh, 38.9 percent of individuals are using the Internet. The ISF is seeking projects in Bangladesh that aim to capitalize on this expanding access by securing educational opportunities and/or supporting economic inclusion for underserved and unserved communities.



This includes: leveraging the Internet to increase access to high-quality primary and secondary education and improve learning outcomes; improving virtual teaching and distance learning methodologies and skills; building financial opportunities; increasing economic independence; and creating sustainable income sources.



"The Internet has the power to transform lives, but access alone is not enough," said Sarah Armstrong, Executive Director of the Internet Society Foundation. "We must ensure that everyone has the skills they need to make the most of the opportunities that the internet provides. Our goal is to empower individuals and communities with the necessary knowledge and skills to leverage digital technologies and tools, and to participate actively in the digital economy. This new round of SCILLS program grants will support organizations that connect underserved communities with the critical digital skills needed to unlock economic growth and educational opportunities."



Beneficiaries in Bangladesh of the SCILLS grant last year include:

Tech Soup in partnership with Teach for Bangladesh - promotes the use of mobile Internet for learning in Bangladesh, building the necessary knowledge, skills, and behaviors for 5,000 marginalized children, 200 teachers, and 2,000 parents to adopt online learning.



