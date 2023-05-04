Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 May, 2023, 6:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Tilottoma brings Spanish brand Ramon Soler in BD

Published : Thursday, 4 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Business Desk

Tilottoma brings Spanish brand Ramon Soler in BD

Tilottoma brings Spanish brand Ramon Soler in BD

Tilottoma, a leading provider of premium bath, kitchen, and building products in Bangladesh, on Sunday hosted the grand launch of Ramon Soler, a prestigious Spanish brand of high-quality bathroom and kitchen fixtures.

The event took place at the Tilottoma Flagship Experience Center in Gulshan, Dhaka, says a press release.

The launch was attended by the Commercial Attaché of Embassy of Spain Francisco Javier Yepes Gonz�lez, Ramon Soler CEO Jordi Soler, Tilottoma Bangla Group Chairman Joarder Nowsher Ali and Managing Director Shahriar Sajjad along with high-ranking officials from both companies, industry professionals, architects, interior designers, and other VIP guests.

The event featured Ramon Soler's innovative products, including faucets, showerheads, thermostatic mixers, and bathroom accessories, crafted with the finest materials and meticulous attention to detail.

Tilottoma is proud to bring Ramon Soler's exceptional products to Bangladesh, aiming to redefine the sanitary market and provide customers with a unique and unforgettable experience. The launching ceremony included a product display, live demonstrations, and speeches by distinguished attendees.

In his speech, Francisco Javier Yepes Gonz�lez highlighted the strong bilateral ties between Spain and Bangladesh.

He emphasised the importance of this partnership in promoting high-quality products and enhancing the living standards of the people of Bangladesh.

Shahriar Sajjad expressed his enthusiasm about partnering with Ramon Soler and shared his vision for offering the finest products and services to customers in Bangladesh.

He emphasised the potential for Ramon Soler's products to set new standards of quality and innovation in the market.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh, India to boost collaboration in garment trade
LC opening for imports drops in July-March
Regent Airways to be liquidated
Chevron underscores long-standing energy partnership with Bangladesh
Govt to procure 2.65 lakh tonnes of fertilizer, 134.4 lakh MMBtu LNG
DSE falls, CSE rises on volatile trading
Exports fall by 16.52pc in April amid global slowdown
Techno launches smartphone Spark 10 Pro


Latest News
Youth Test: Pakistan U-19 Cricket team crush Bangladesh U-19 side by 10 wkts
BSPA Suspends Kazi Salahuddin's Honorary Membership
Three arrested over robbing liquor, money in DB guise in Rajbari
Liton joins team as Tigers start practice at Chelmsford
Over 100 killed as floods hit Rwanda
Fire breaks out in oil warhouse in Patuakhali
Child crushed under easy-bike in Khulna
Ukraine denies involvement in alleged Kremlin drone attack
National Conference 2023: Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights in Bangladesh held
36 held in anti-narcotics drives
Most Read News
Prothom Alo editor gets bail on surrender
Prof Taher murder: Full text verdict published, no bar to execute 2 convicts
Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque gets bail in 5 cases
PM seeks long-term US partnership to build Smart Bangladesh
Bangladesh has highest prevalence of child marriage in South Asia, 8th globally: UNICEF
Arsonists BNP-Jamaat must not grab power again: PM
BNP-Jamaat demonstrators leave after PM invites them for talk
Artificial Intelligence threatens 7,800 jobs at tech giant IBM
Fire breaks out in oil warhouse in Patuakhali
Two killed as truck rams three-wheeler in Dinajpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft