

Tilottoma brings Spanish brand Ramon Soler in BD



The event took place at the Tilottoma Flagship Experience Center in Gulshan, Dhaka, says a press release.



The launch was attended by the Commercial Attaché of Embassy of Spain Francisco Javier Yepes Gonz�lez, Ramon Soler CEO Jordi Soler, Tilottoma Bangla Group Chairman Joarder Nowsher Ali and Managing Director Shahriar Sajjad along with high-ranking officials from both companies, industry professionals, architects, interior designers, and other VIP guests.



The event featured Ramon Soler's innovative products, including faucets, showerheads, thermostatic mixers, and bathroom accessories, crafted with the finest materials and meticulous attention to detail.



Tilottoma is proud to bring Ramon Soler's exceptional products to Bangladesh, aiming to redefine the sanitary market and provide customers with a unique and unforgettable experience. The launching ceremony included a product display, live demonstrations, and speeches by distinguished attendees.



In his speech, Francisco Javier Yepes Gonz�lez highlighted the strong bilateral ties between Spain and Bangladesh.



He emphasised the importance of this partnership in promoting high-quality products and enhancing the living standards of the people of Bangladesh.



Shahriar Sajjad expressed his enthusiasm about partnering with Ramon Soler and shared his vision for offering the finest products and services to customers in Bangladesh.



He emphasised the potential for Ramon Soler's products to set new standards of quality and innovation in the market.



