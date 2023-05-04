Video
GP posts revenue growth by 2.8pc to Tk 37.3b in Q1'23

Published : Thursday, 4 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Correspondent

Grameenphone Ltd. (GP) reported total revenues of BDT 37.3 billion for first three months of 2023, registering a growth of 2.8% from the same period last year.

In the first three months, the Company acquired 1 million new subscribers, reaching 80.1 million total subscribers at the end of the first quarter. 54.3% of GP's total subscribers are using internet services declining by 0.2% from last quarter.

"Stepping into 2023, we leave a milestone year behind with Grameenphone celebrating its 25th year of service to its customers and empowering societies in Bangladesh. On 2nd Jan 2023 and after six months, the regulatory ban on sim sales was removed after regulator's repeatedly evaluation of GP's network strength and satisfaction. With the resumption of SIM sales our subscriber base has returned to growth, crossing the 80 million milestone." said GP CEO Yasir Azman.

 "Grameenphone continued to deliver solid financial performance in Q1'23, with eight consecutive quarters of growth in topline & EBITDA amidst increasing challenges from inflation, hike in energy prices & diminishing foreign exchange reserve. Total revenue grew by 2.8% amounting to BDT 37.3 Bn for the quarter driven by 2.7% growth in daily subscription & traffic revenue.

YoY data revenue grew by 14.2% driven by higher usage which was the key factor driving the growth in subscription and traffic revenue." said GP CFO Jens Becker.

 GP EBITDA increased by 2.7% in Q1'23 while maintaining a strong margin of 61%. Net profit for the quarter stood at 7.8 billion with a margin of 20.9%. YoY net profit growth was impacted by higher depreciation from spectrum acquisition last year, new sites rollout and higher finance cost.  

"GP invested 6.9Bn capex (excl. license, lease & ARO) during the quarter, focusing mainly towards 4G network, coverage expansion & spectrum deployment. The company has paid BDT 24.0 Bn equaling 64.1% of its total revenues, to the national exchequer in the form of taxes, VAT, duties, fees, 4G license and spectrum assignment during the first three months of 2023," says a the press release.


