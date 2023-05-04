Video
NRBC Bank recommends 12pc dividend for shareholders

Published : Thursday, 4 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Business Desk

The Board of Directors of NRB Commercial (NRBC) Bank Limited has recommended 12 per cent dividend comprising of 7.50 per cent cash dividend and 4.50 per cent stock dividend for the shareholders for the year 2022 subject to approval of the 10th Annual General Meeting of the Bank.

The decision was adopted in the 162th meeting of the Board of Directors which has taken place through hybrid system (online and offline) on Sunday presided by its Chairman S.M. Parvez Tamal.

Bank's Vice Chairman Rafikul Islam Mia Arzoo, Directors Mohammed Adnan Imam, AKM Mostafizur Rahman, Mohammed Oliur Rahman, A M Saidur Rahman, Loquit Ullah, Alternative director Dr. Kutub Uddin and Independents Directors Air Chief Marshal Abu Esrar (Retd), Dr. Khan Mohammad Abdul Mannan and Dr. Raad Mozib Lalon, Managing Director & CEO Golam Awlia, DMD and CFO Harunur Rashid and Company Secretary Mohammad Ahsan Habib attended the meeting.

The Board also decided to hold 10th Annual General Meeting of the Bank on Digital platform on 19 June 2023, Monday. The Record date for entitlement of dividend has been fixed on 25 May 2023, Thursday. The meeting approved audited financial statements for the ended on 31 December 2022.

According to the Balance sheet, the consolidated Earnings per Share (EPS) of 2022 stands at Tk 2.44 and solo EPS  stood at Tk. 2.19.

At the end of the last year the consolidated size of the balance sheet of the bank stands at Tk. 250621.96 million which was Tk.207152.79 million in the last year. The consolidated NAV at the end of December, 2022 is Tk. 13270.28 million which was Tk.

 11989.73 million. Solo NAV is Tk. 12935.32 million which was Tk. 11808.62 million.

 On the other hand, the consolidated Net Asset value (NAV) per share at 31st December 2022 stands at Tk 16.73 whereas it was Tk. 15.12 in December last year. The solo NAV per share is Tk. 16.31 which was Tk. 14.89 in last December.

It was informed through the Board meeting that, the Bank has expanded network and banking services during 2022. Emphasis was given on disbursement of loans and advances in Islamic banking and microcredit besides, the conventional banking. As a result, the total loan disbursement has increased 29.82pc. The total loans disbursed as on 31 December 2022 is Tk. 136174.05 million which was Tk. 104898.31 million at the same time of last year. Besides, the deposit collection has increased 33% and present deposit of the Bank stands at Tk. 161149.6 million. Bank's net profit stood Tk.174 crore at the end of December 2022.


