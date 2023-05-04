Grameenphone approves 220pc cash dividend

Grameenphone Ltd (GP) has approved 220pc cash dividend for the shareholders for the calendar year 2022 at its 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held virtually in line with the instructions of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.



During the AGM GP Board of Directors approved a final dividend in cash at the rate of 95% of the paid-up capital, or BDT 9.5 per share of BDT 10 each. With this cash dividend pay-out, the total cash dividend stands at 220% of the paid-up capital, including the previous -125% interim cash dividend pay-out, amounting to 98.72% of Profit After Tax for the year 2022, says a GP press release.



GP Board Chairman Jorgen C. Arentz Rostrup, GP CEO Yasir Azman and other Board members and senior officials of the Company participated at the virtual AGM conducted by the Company Secretary, S M Imdadul Haque.



Jorgen C. Arentz Rostrup said: "2022 was a milestone year for Grameenphone, as we marked 25 years of providing mobile connectivity for millions of people and businesses across Bangladesh. Despite adverse regulatory and macroeconomic challenges, the Board of Directors is pleased to report that the Company delivered on top-line growth, enabled by network investments, strength in market execution, and greater efficiency from digital transformation and modernisation efforts across the organisation.



"Grameenphone continues to provide the strongest network experience in Bangladesh to meet the growing data demands of our vast customer base and wasamong the first operators to conduct 5G trials in major cities nationwide, paving the way for future innovation opportunities."



"Looking forward, Grameenphone will continue to expand the services it offers as connectivity partner to the nation anddigital enabler of the Smart Bangladesh 2041 ambition. Working with government organizations and global tech leaders, the company has designed a range of programs to prepare the country's young minds and a focus for the year ahead will be to help them to unleash their full potential by equipping them with the necessary skills needed for 4IR," he added.



Yasir Azman said, "Grameenphone is built on the foundation of connecting the unconnected with a purpose of empowering societies. We are working passionately in collaboration with public, private and development organizations to upskill the youth of Bangladesh with future-fit skills."



2022 also marks a successful year for GP in terms of modernizing networks and operations, focusing on making GP a future-fit organization with the right mix of leadership, capabilities, tools, innovation, and partnerships. Technology is advancing, and the industry landscape is changing led by evolving digital lifestyle of our customers.



As Bangladesh is on its way to becoming a smart nation, GP, being the digital connectivity partner, will continue to ensure superior customer experience, co-creating with partners, expand services to make GP future-fit with the right infrastructure and skillsets, says a the press release.



