Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 May, 2023, 6:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bank Asia elects Romo Rouf Chowdhury as Chairman

Published : Thursday, 4 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 135
Business Desk

Bank Asia elects Romo Rouf Chowdhury as Chairman

Bank Asia elects Romo Rouf Chowdhury as Chairman

Romo Rouf Chowdhury has been re-elected as Chairman of Bank Asia Ltd at the Board of Directors' meeting held recently, says a press release.

Chowdhury is one of the Sponsor Shareholders as well as Sponsor Directors of Bank Asia.

He is a graduate in Engineering from Durham University, United Kingdom. He has more than 30 years of experience as an industrialist. He is one of the successful young entrepreneurs of Bangladesh.

Currently, Chowdhury holds the position of Chairman of Rancon Group. Rancon Group has more than 30 subsidiaries, a few of those are Rancon Motorbikes Ltd., Rancon Motors Ltd., Rangs Ltd., Rangs Properties Ltd., Rancon Automobiles Ltd., Rancon Oceana Ltd., Rancon Sea Fishing Ltd. and Rancon Electronics Ltd.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh, India to boost collaboration in garment trade
LC opening for imports drops in July-March
Regent Airways to be liquidated
Chevron underscores long-standing energy partnership with Bangladesh
Govt to procure 2.65 lakh tonnes of fertilizer, 134.4 lakh MMBtu LNG
DSE falls, CSE rises on volatile trading
Exports fall by 16.52pc in April amid global slowdown
Techno launches smartphone Spark 10 Pro


Latest News
Youth Test: Pakistan U-19 Cricket team crush Bangladesh U-19 side by 10 wkts
BSPA Suspends Kazi Salahuddin's Honorary Membership
Three arrested over robbing liquor, money in DB guise in Rajbari
Liton joins team as Tigers start practice at Chelmsford
Over 100 killed as floods hit Rwanda
Fire breaks out in oil warhouse in Patuakhali
Child crushed under easy-bike in Khulna
Ukraine denies involvement in alleged Kremlin drone attack
National Conference 2023: Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights in Bangladesh held
36 held in anti-narcotics drives
Most Read News
Prothom Alo editor gets bail on surrender
Prof Taher murder: Full text verdict published, no bar to execute 2 convicts
Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque gets bail in 5 cases
PM seeks long-term US partnership to build Smart Bangladesh
Bangladesh has highest prevalence of child marriage in South Asia, 8th globally: UNICEF
Arsonists BNP-Jamaat must not grab power again: PM
BNP-Jamaat demonstrators leave after PM invites them for talk
Artificial Intelligence threatens 7,800 jobs at tech giant IBM
Fire breaks out in oil warhouse in Patuakhali
Two killed as truck rams three-wheeler in Dinajpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft