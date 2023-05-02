

Historic May Day today



The day is being observed across the globe since 1889 commemorating the supreme sacrifices of the workers at Haymarket, Chicago, in the USA for eight-hour working day and upholding the rights of the working people.



To press home their demands, working people had to sacrifice their valuable lives in tragic bomb attacks and police atrocities on May 1 in 1886 and the following days.



This year's theme of the day is 'Sramik-Malik Oikyo Gori, Smart Bangladesh Gorey Tuli' (Let us create worker-owner unity and build smart Bangladesh).



President Mohammed Sahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the eve of the historic May Day.

They extended their greetings to all working people of the world, including Bangladesh, wishing success of all programmes on the occasion.



In his message, the President said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had fought for the rights of hard-working people throughout his life.



"Bangabandhu gave state recognition to the 'May Day' after independence and he declared May Day a public holiday," said the head of the state.



Bangabandhu set up a wage commission to ensure fair rights of the workers and he also announced a new salary structure for the workers, President Sahabuddin added.



He also said, "In 1972, under the initiative and strong leadership of Father of Nation, Bangladesh became a member of the International Labour Organization (ILO) and ratified 29 conventions, including six core conventions of the ILO."



The underlying significance of the Great May Day is closely connected with the rights, interests and welfare of the working people, Sahabuddin mentioned.



Meanwhile, in her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman formulated a labour policy in 1972 with the aim of establishing a society free from exploitation.



He strengthened the country's economy and ensured the fair rights of the workers by nationalising the abandoned mills, the Prime Minister added.



Sheikh Hasina said, "The present Awami League-led government is implementing various activities for the development and welfare of the working people of the country. Bangladesh Labour (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been enacted by updating and modernising the Bangladesh Labour Act to ensure safe working environment, social security and workers' welfare by maintaining goodwill and good relations between employers and workers."



"Bangladesh Workers Welfare Foundation has been formed to ensure the welfare of workers working in different sectors of the country," she added.



Both the President and the Prime Minister wished all programmes undertaken on the occasion of the 'Great May Day-2023' a success.



Marking the day, Ministry of Labour and Employment has taken a comprehensive programme on the occasion of the day.



It is known that a colourful procession will be taken out on Monday on the great May Day at 9:00am. Minister of State for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian will inaugurate the procession. It will start from Manik Mia Avenue in the capital and end at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC).



Later at 10:30am a discussion meeting will be held at the BICC. Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will attend the meeting as chief guest.



An organisation of socialist and labour parties named the 'Second International' declared May 1 as the International Workers' Day in 1889. May 1 was chosen as the date for International Worker's Day to commemorate the Haymarket Riot in Chicago in 1886. The Haymarket Riot, which was a violent confrontation between police and labour protesters, soon became a symbol of workers' rights across the world.



While the massacre itself occurred on May 4, the protest that led up to it - a peaceful rally in support of workers striking for an eight-hour workday - began on May 1.



Traditionally, May 1 was associated with a rural pagan festival celebrating the arrival of spring, across Europe. However, over the years, the day has come to be recognised for its association with the Labour Movement. Now it is an encouragment for any rightful movement.

