EC summons AL candidate

The Election Commission has summoned Awami League candidate in Gazipur mayor election Azmat Ullah for allegedly violating the code of conduct.



Azmat Ullah has to appear in the EC headquarters in Dhaka on May 7 and explain why his candidacy will not be scrapped or why legal action will not be taken against him, according to a letter sent by the commission on Sunday.



Azmat Ullah said he was yet to receive the letter and would take proper steps when he got it.



"But I'm always trying to follow the code of conduct. I will continue to assist the EC in their work," he said.



Earlier, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said that in view of the five city elections, the Election Commission will write a letter to the Cabinet Division and the AL General Secretary requesting them to instruct the Ministers, State Ministers and Members of Parliament to follow the election code of conduct.



On Sunday morning Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal and other Election Commissioners sat and decided to send show-cause notices and letters with EC's instructions, Commissioner Alamgir informed.



He said that there is a trend of not obeying the code of conduct in these areas ahead of the five city elections.



"Information has come from various media and various sources. Despite notification from EC, there is a trend of violation of code of conduct by candidates and their well wishers. For this, the commission discussed and made some decisions," Alamgir added.



Regarding Gazipur city AL President and AL candidate for Gazipur City Corporation Azmat Ulla Khan, the Election Commissioner said, "It has been decided to issue a show-cause notice to mayoral candidate Azmat Ullah. An explanation will be sought from him and he will be asked to come to the commission and explain the matter."



According to the election code of conduct, no showdown can be done during the filing of nomination papers. Not more than five people can be with the candidate in the Returning Officer's office. But, Azmat Ullah Khan did not follow that instruction while submitting nomination papers last Thursday (April 27). At least 10 leaders and activists were with him from the main gate to the submission of nomination papers to the Returning Officer. Besides, there was a showdown of the leaders and activists on the road.



When asked about the violation of the code of conduct, Azmat Ullah Khan said, "I have submitted the nomination papers obeying the code of conduct of EC. I had not more than five people with me. Thursday was the last day to submit nomination papers. So, all councilor candidates and their supporters were there. There was no showdown from my side."



