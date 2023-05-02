Ex-mayor Jahangir's nomination cancelled for bank loan default



The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday cancelled the nomination paper of former mayor Jahangir Alam, an independent candidate (AL rebel), of Gazipur City Corporation on allegation of bank loan defaulter.



However, the nomination of his mother Zayda Khatun, as an independent candidate in the election, was declared valid.



Gazipur City Corporation's Returning Officer Md Faridul Islam gave this information at a hearing at Bangataj Auditorium in the Gazipur city.



He said Jahangir Alam's nomination was cancelled due to default of loans, details of which will be given later.



Meanwhile, another two nomination papers of two independent candidates-Abul Hossain and Oliur Rahman-were also cancelled as they could not submit proper documents.



Jahangir Alam, the former mayor of the city corporation, was present in the office of the Returning Officer. He told reporters that he has paid off the loan to the bank on which accusation his nomination was cancelled.



However, the Returning Officer said, "He (Jahangir) is a loan defaulter in the Credit Information Bureau (CIB) report of Bangladesh Bank. His nomination paper has been cancelled for that reason. On the other hand, the nomination paper of his mother Zayda Khatun as a candidate in the election, was declared valid."



About bank loan repayment Jahangir Alam said, "There is a Korean-owned composite factory in Konabari area of Gazipur City. I have no share in that company and no dividends either. Yet I gave my own property to protect the employment of thousands of workers only for humanitarian reasons. The factory was opened with a loan from the bank by keeping mortgage of my property."



"Due to the corona pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war, the factory could not pay the bank on time. After I became a candidate for the election, the factory authorities paid the debt owed to Bangladesh Bank and Agrani Bank on April 11 and 18," he added.

He also said, "All those documents have been submitted through lawyers and bank authorities. But the election officials cancelled my nomination paper citing CIB report."



Jahangir Alam said, "The Election Commission has moved away from neutrality. Moved by some invisible pressure, I know it."



"I will appeal against this. If necessary, I will go to the High Court-Supreme Court. I want justice. I want the Election Commission to do the work transparently. I will see it to the end. I will fight for the victory of truth. I wish impartiality from the state, government, judiciary and Election Commission," he added.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives temporarily expelled Jahangir from the post of mayor in November 2021 on charges of abuse of power, illegal activities, corruption and deliberate mismanagement.



At the same time, Jahangir was also expelled from Awami League on charges of breaking party discipline. Later, however, he was conditionally pardoned by the party. This time he submitted nomination papers to contest the post of mayor as an independent candidate. Awami League's nominated candidate for the post of mayor is Gazipur city Awami League President Azmat Ullah Khan.



As per the schedule May 8 is the last date for withdrawal of candidature, candidates will be allotted election symbols on May 9. Voting will be held on May 25.



Polling will be held in 478 centres of 57 wards. 6,982 polling officers will perform election duties. There are 1,184,363 voters in the city.



