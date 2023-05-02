Mild earthquake jolts Chattogram, other areas

Chattogram, Apr 30: A 4.6 magnitude earthquake shook Chattogram and some other parts of the country on Sunday noon, said the US Geological Survey (USGS).



The tremor was felt around 12:56 pm.



According to the USGS the epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 98.8 kilometers (61.39 miles) near Mawlaik, Myanmar.



However, no casualties have been reported so far.



The earthquake also jolted various districts of south and south-east parts of the country including Dhaka, said Patenga Meteorological office.



Meghnad Tanchangya, assistant meteorologist at the Patenga Met Office, said a mild earthquake was felt in Chattogram and surrounding areas of Dhaka at noon. UNB



