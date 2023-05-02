Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 May, 2023, 4:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Mild earthquake jolts Chattogram, other areas

Published : Monday, 1 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 274

Chattogram, Apr 30: A 4.6 magnitude earthquake shook Chattogram and some other parts of the country on Sunday noon, said the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The tremor was felt around 12:56 pm.

According to the USGS the epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 98.8 kilometers (61.39 miles) near Mawlaik, Myanmar.

However, no casualties have been reported so far.

The earthquake also jolted various districts of south and south-east parts of the country including Dhaka, said Patenga Meteorological office.

Meghnad Tanchangya, assistant meteorologist at the Patenga Met Office, said a mild earthquake was felt in Chattogram and surrounding areas of Dhaka at noon.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Historic May Day today
Payra power plant output hits snag
EC summons AL candidate
IMF chief lauds Hasina's leadership to achieve prosperity
Ex-mayor Jahangir's nomination cancelled for bank loan default
Mild earthquake jolts Chattogram, other areas
Construction works of 150-bed burn unit likely to begin in May
'Death zone' queues feared on Everest


Latest News
Youth stabbed dead in Tangail
DSA in Bangladesh is much better than in Western countries: PM
Pabna road mishap leaves two dead
Leaders among 6 BNP men sent to jail in Sirajganj
Blood-stained body recovered from grass field
Bangladesh's development experience can inspire other countries: WB President
Gangster accused in Delhi court shootout killed by rivals in Tihar jail
Krishak League harvests farmers' paddy in Netrakona
355 killed during Eid-ul-Fitr, 21.1pc less than previous year
6 sentenced to death in Cumilla college teacher murder
Most Read News
21 burnt in Gazipur factory gas line explosion
3 family members among 8 burnt in Dhaka
Let's work together for bright future, PM tells World Bank
Father, son among three killed in motorcycle collision
Jubo League leader gunned down
Miscreants hurl stone at metro train, window damaged
Saudi Arabia introduces e-visa
PM seeks WB support for Bangladesh's smooth transition
Japanese 'Manga' comic book on Bangabandhu unveiled in Japan
Prof Imtiaz now barred from academic activities at DU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft