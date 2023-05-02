Maritime coop in Indian Ocean seen increasingly important

Maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean has become increasingly important in the current geopolitical landscape and cooperation among the countries in the region is crucial to ensure security, stability, and economic prosperity for all, panelists said in a dialogue held in Colombo, Sri Lanka.



The Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS) is conducting the trilateral dialogue with the Sri Lankan think-tank 'Factum' and 'Baani Centre,' a Maldives-based think tank.



It will be a standing trilateral forum on maritime issues. The first round of dialogue was held on April 30 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.



The panel on maritime cooperation was chaired by Pamela Jayasekera Deen (Amb), Director General, Bandaranaike International Diplomatic Training Institute.



The panelists of the dialogue were - Major General (Retd) ANM Muniruzzaman, President of BIPSS; Rear Admiral Y. N. Jayarathna (Retd), and Thoriq Hamid, Chairperson of the Baani Centre.



Indian Ocean region (IOR) comprises more than 30 littoral nations, such as India, Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Indonesia and three major strategic choke points and it has become a major geopolitical and economic "hotspot".



Muniruzzaman focused on the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean in his remarks at the panel.



He mentioned that over 80% of the global oil trade passes through the IOR. "Hence, these sea lines' safety is very crucial for the strength of the world political economy." UNB



