I'm committed to deepening BD-UK ties: Sarah Cooke

British High Commissioner-designate to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke has said she is "committed to strengthening" the long and friendly bilateral relationship and look forward to deepening the "extensive cooperation" between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom.



"I am delighted and deeply honoured to be returning to Bangladesh as British High Commissioner," she said on Sunday upon her arrival in Dhaka. She succeeds Robert Chatterton Dickson.



On her appointment as the British High Commissioner Designate to Bangladesh, Cooke said the United Kingdom has strong cultural, political and economic ties with Bangladesh and works closely with the government and people of Bangladesh on many shared interests, including trade, investment, development and security.



Cooke previously served in Bangladesh from 2012-2016, as the Country Representative for the Department for International Development (DFID). UNB



