Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 May, 2023, 4:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

I'm committed to deepening BD-UK ties: Sarah Cooke

Published : Monday, 1 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

British High Commissioner-designate to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke has said she is "committed to strengthening" the long and friendly bilateral relationship and look forward to deepening the "extensive cooperation" between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom.

"I am delighted and deeply honoured to be returning to Bangladesh as British High Commissioner," she said on Sunday upon her arrival in Dhaka. She succeeds Robert Chatterton Dickson.

On her appointment as the British High Commissioner Designate to Bangladesh, Cooke said the United Kingdom has strong cultural, political and economic ties with Bangladesh and works closely with the government and people of Bangladesh on many shared interests, including trade, investment, development and security.

Cooke previously served in Bangladesh from 2012-2016, as the Country Representative for the Department for International Development (DFID).    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Maritime coop in Indian Ocean seen increasingly important
I'm committed to deepening BD-UK ties: Sarah Cooke
CPD survey reveals Tk 1500cr social safety funds spent on ineligible beneficiaries
15 BD fishermen stranded in India repatriated
BNP won't take part in voter less polls: Fakhrul
Tough action if anyone tries to create chaos before nat'l election: IGP
Giving threat to foil elections won't yield benefit: Quader
Rahmat Ullah files defamation suit against actor Shakib


Latest News
Youth stabbed dead in Tangail
DSA in Bangladesh is much better than in Western countries: PM
Pabna road mishap leaves two dead
Leaders among 6 BNP men sent to jail in Sirajganj
Blood-stained body recovered from grass field
Bangladesh's development experience can inspire other countries: WB President
Gangster accused in Delhi court shootout killed by rivals in Tihar jail
Krishak League harvests farmers' paddy in Netrakona
355 killed during Eid-ul-Fitr, 21.1pc less than previous year
6 sentenced to death in Cumilla college teacher murder
Most Read News
21 burnt in Gazipur factory gas line explosion
3 family members among 8 burnt in Dhaka
Let's work together for bright future, PM tells World Bank
Father, son among three killed in motorcycle collision
Jubo League leader gunned down
Miscreants hurl stone at metro train, window damaged
Saudi Arabia introduces e-visa
PM seeks WB support for Bangladesh's smooth transition
Japanese 'Manga' comic book on Bangabandhu unveiled in Japan
Prof Imtiaz now barred from academic activities at DU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft