2 schoolgirls among 4 die in Tangail road crash

Tangail, Apr 30: Four people including two schoolgirls were killed and two others injured when a bus hit an auto-rickshaw at Baghil in Dhanbari upazila of Tangail district on Sunday.



The deceased were identified as Roshni Akter, daughter of Kalam Mia, Bithi Akter, daughter of Joynal Mia, Hamid Mia, 65, auto-rickshaw driver and Mostafa Mia, 52, son of Jalal Mia of Baghil village.



Of the deceased, Roshni and Bithi were class VII students of Baighat High School.



HM Jashim Uddin, officer-in-charge of Dhanbari Police Station, said the accident occurred in the afternoon when the bus rammed an auto-rickshaw, leaving two people dead on the spot and four others injured. UNB