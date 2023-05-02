Video
Probe kicks off against Global Maritime System Project officials

Published : Monday, 1 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145
Staff Correspondent

The probe committee of Shipping Ministry on Sunday heard statement of Global Maritime Distress and Safety System and Integrated Maritime Navigation System (EGIMNS) Project's Project Director Abu Sayed Mohammad Delowar Rahman, also a nautical surveyor and examiner of the Department of Shipping, about the obstacles of the project and the   allegations he had made against Director General of Shipping Commodore Md Nizamul Haque.

On Tuesday, other project officials will give their statement to the probe committee. In this regards, the probe committee has summoned relevant project officials. After recording deposition of the project officials, the contractors and sub-contractors of the project will give their statement, according to the probe committee sources.

Shipping Ministry's Additional Secretary Sanjoy Kumar Banik, also head of the five-member probe committee, on Sunday told the Daily Observer that after hearing all the stakeholders including project officials, local and Korean contractors and sub-contractors about the allegations, DG Shipping Commodore Md Nizamul Haque will be summoned to give his statement about the allegations.

"We have just started hearing all the parties. We will try to submit probe report within 10 working days to  the ministry.

 But, if we need more times, we will request the ministry to extend the deadline," he added.

On April 26, the Shipping Ministry formed the probe body to find out reasons behind the inner conflicts and identify the irregularities and corruptions in its EGIMNS Project and investigate the allegations of misuse of power and giving work to his associates and relatives raised against the Director General of  Shipping.

The probe body was also asked to investigate the allegations against the project officials and local and Korean contractors by DG Shipping.

According to the ministry documents, the two-year EGIMNS Project was taken in 2014 to install lighthouses and radio stations at Dublarchar under Bagerhat, Dhalchar under Bhola, Nijhumdweep under Noakhali and Kuakata under Patuakhali districts and modernise three old lighthouses and radio stations in Cox's Bazar, St Martin's and Kutubdia islands for providing assistance to inland and coastal vessels spending around Tk370.89 crore. But, the work of the project couldn't be completed in last nine years. During the period, duration of the project was extended thrice and expenditure rose to  Tk779.49 crore.

By this time, the high officials of the implementing authority DG Shipping, Project Director and Korean contractor engaged in conflicts raising various allegations against one another.

In this situation, the project director has recently requested the ministry to remove him from his assignment giving an elaborate explanation to the authorities about the allegations raised against him. He also raised eight specific allegations against the DG of Shipping.



