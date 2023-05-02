Khaleda Zia under close observation at Evercare, says her physician Zahid

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been kept under close observation of physicians in a cabin at Evercare Hospital in the capital for various ailments, said her personal physician Professor Dr AZM Zahid Hossain.



"Madam (Khaleda) is under close observation and supervision of doctors in a cabin. Her condition has improved a little as she has been given treatment as per the advice of her medical board," he said.



Earlier on Saturday night, the BNP chief was admitted to Evercare Hospital for some medical tests and required treatment.



Since her conditional release in 2020, the BNP chief has been receiving treatment at the hospital under a medical board headed by cardiologist Prof Shahabuddin Talukder.



Dr Zahid said the medical board had a meeting on Saturday night following Khaleda's admission to the hospital and they suggested various medical tests.



"We've already got the reports of some tests and the medical board will sit this (Sunday) evening again to review the reports and decide the next course of her treatment. The medical board gave her initial treatment after observing her condition yesterday (Saturday)," he said.



Zahid said some members of the medical board examined her physical condition also in the morning.



About the reason behind her admission to the hospital, he said the BNP chief's health check-ups and treatment were necessary as some new symptoms appeared along with her previous diseases. UNB



