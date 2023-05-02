BD likely to make new record of boro rice production: Agri Minister

Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque on Sunday hoped that Bangladesh was likely to make a new record of boro rice production this year with the output of around 2.20 crore tonnes exceeding the government's target of 2.15 crore tonnes.



"The government had set the target to grow boro rice on 49.76 lakh hectares, but it was cultivated on 50 lakh hectares.



Farmers harvested a bumper output s smoothly, the minister told reporters at his office on Sunday.



Razzaque said, "More than 90 per cent of boro crop in the haor region has been harvested, 91 per cent in Sylhet, 97 per cent in Moulavibazar, 80 per cent in Habiganj, 96 per cent in Sunamganj, 80 per cent in Kishoreganj, 96 per cent in Netrokona and 92 per cent in Brahmanbaria."



He said, "It's true that the Haor people have been suffering from labourer shortage, and considering the situation, the government supplied combined harvester and reaper machines at subsidized prices. A total of 3,800 combined harvesters and 670 reaper machines were given in seven haor districts on 70 per cent subsidy. A machine of Tk28 lakh was supplied at Tk8 lakh to the farmers. As a result, farmers could harvest smoothly and faster."



"By using combined harvesters and reaper machines, farmers could harvest their crop at lower cost, " he said.



He said, "Farmer are getting proper price of their produces, selling boro paddy at Tk900 to Tk1,200 per maund from the field.

"

He urged all public representatives to pay attention on development of crop production as development of the country rather than considering development of infrastructural as development.



He said that the government had set the target of growing boro on 4.52 lakh hectares in the haor districts of Sylhet, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Sunamganj, Kishoreganj, Netrokona and Brahmanbaria. But boro was cultivated on 9.53 lakh hectares to produce 40 lakh tonnes of rice.



