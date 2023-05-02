Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 May, 2023, 4:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BD likely to make new record of boro rice production: Agri Minister

Published : Monday, 1 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Staff Correspondent

Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque on Sunday hoped that Bangladesh was likely to make a new record of boro rice production this year with the output of around 2.20 crore  tonnes exceeding the government's target of 2.15 crore tonnes.

"The government had set the target to grow boro rice on 49.76 lakh hectares, but it was cultivated on  50 lakh hectares.

Farmers harvested a bumper output s smoothly, the minister told reporters at his office on Sunday.

Razzaque said, "More than 90 per cent of boro crop in the haor region has been harvested, 91 per cent in Sylhet, 97 per cent in Moulavibazar, 80 per cent in Habiganj, 96 per cent in Sunamganj, 80 per cent in Kishoreganj, 96 per cent in Netrokona and 92 per cent in Brahmanbaria."

He said, "It's true that the Haor people have been suffering from labourer shortage, and considering the situation, the government supplied combined harvester and reaper machines at subsidized prices. A total of 3,800 combined harvesters and 670 reaper machines were given in seven haor districts on 70 per cent subsidy. A machine of Tk28 lakh was supplied at Tk8 lakh to the farmers. As a result, farmers could harvest smoothly and faster."

"By using combined harvesters and reaper machines, farmers could harvest their crop at lower cost, " he said.

He said, "Farmer are getting proper price of their produces, selling boro paddy at Tk900 to Tk1,200 per maund from the field.
"
He urged all public representatives to pay attention on development of crop production as development of the country rather than considering development of infrastructural as development.

He said that the government had set the target of growing boro on 4.52 lakh hectares in the haor  districts of Sylhet, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Sunamganj, Kishoreganj, Netrokona and Brahmanbaria. But boro was cultivated on 9.53 lakh hectares to produce 40 lakh tonnes of rice.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2 schoolgirls among 4 die in Tangail road crash
Probe kicks off against Global Maritime System Project officials
BNP depressed, scared to contest polls: Quader
Khaleda Zia under close observation at Evercare, says her physician Zahid
BD likely to make new record of boro rice production: Agri Minister
SSC exams begin 2,072,163 students register, 20,54,971 appear, 17,192 absentees
Bangladeshis asked to register with embassy for repatriation from Sudan: Shahriar
Casino Salim to go behind bars for 8 years


Latest News
Youth stabbed dead in Tangail
DSA in Bangladesh is much better than in Western countries: PM
Pabna road mishap leaves two dead
Leaders among 6 BNP men sent to jail in Sirajganj
Blood-stained body recovered from grass field
Bangladesh's development experience can inspire other countries: WB President
Gangster accused in Delhi court shootout killed by rivals in Tihar jail
Krishak League harvests farmers' paddy in Netrakona
355 killed during Eid-ul-Fitr, 21.1pc less than previous year
6 sentenced to death in Cumilla college teacher murder
Most Read News
21 burnt in Gazipur factory gas line explosion
3 family members among 8 burnt in Dhaka
Let's work together for bright future, PM tells World Bank
Father, son among three killed in motorcycle collision
Jubo League leader gunned down
Miscreants hurl stone at metro train, window damaged
Saudi Arabia introduces e-visa
PM seeks WB support for Bangladesh's smooth transition
Japanese 'Manga' comic book on Bangabandhu unveiled in Japan
Prof Imtiaz now barred from academic activities at DU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft