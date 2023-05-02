

SSC exams begin 2,072,163 students register, 20,54,971 appear, 17,192 absentees



The students of 29,798 secondary schools, madrasa and technical institutes are appearing for the exams at 3,810 centres across the country. SSC exams are being held on a short syllabus this year too.



According to the Ministry of Education control room, out of a total 2,072,163 registered students, who had enrolled for appearing in the this year's SSC and equivalent exams, some 20,54,971 sat for the examination on the first day. The rests 17,192 students were absent in the exams.



Besides, four students were expelled from the examination centres for misconduct and cheating.



To ensure a conducive and peaceful environment, no one except the candidates was allowed within 200 yards of the exam halls during the SSC exams. The students had to enter the examination centres at least 30 minutes before the exams.



Meanwhile, all coaching centres in the country have been asked to remained closed during the exam period.



According to the Education Ministry announcement, the coaching centres will remain closed till May 23 for holding the SSC examinations smoothly.



While talking to media during her visit to SSC examination centres, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Sunday said stern action will be taken if anyone is found involved in spreading rumours over SSC question paper leak.



"There is no scope of question leak in this year's SSC and equivalent exams, but rumours might spread and those found involved in spreading rumours will face tough punishment," she said after visiting Badda High School centre in Dhaka on the first day of the SSC and equivalent examinations.



Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Naoufel, Secondary and Higher Education Division Secretary Soleman Khan, Director General of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) Nehal Ahmed and Dhaka Education Board Chairman Tapan Kumar, among others, were also present there.



Social media platforms are being monitored round the clock to prevent spread of rumours, Dipu Moni said, adding that action are being taken instantly if any attempt is made to spread rumours.



In response to a question over next year's SSC exam schedule, she said efforts are there to hold the next year's exams ahead but it will be done taking opinion from teachers across the country.



