Bangladeshis asked to register with embassy for repatriation from Sudan: Shahriar

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Sunday urged Bangladeshi nationals living in Sudan to get registered with Bangladesh Embassy in Sudan as the situation of the war-torn country is deteriorating every day.



"We are set to start the evacuation process within a couple of days. Our expatriate brothers and sisters have been asked to be registered with the Embassy as soon as possible, however, only 700 of them have registered with Bangladesh Embassy, those don't have passports or other documents please contact with the Embassy to help them to take necessary measure immediately," State Minister told a media briefing at the Foreign Ministry on Sunday.



He was briefing on the current situation in Sudan and evacuation of the Bangladesh citizens from there.



"Around 35 Bangladesh nationals safely left Sudan so far, however, there are 1,500 Bangladesh nationals in Sudan," the State Minister said.



"On May 2, we hope to bring all 700 Bangladesh nationals who are already registered," he said.



Before the meeting, he had a coordination meeting at the Ministry with the relevant senior officials.



The Bangladeshis will first move to Jeddah Port from Port Sudan and then to Bangladesh.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Bangladeshis stranded in Sudan, will be taken to Port Sudan by May 2 and are likely to reach Jeddah by May 3 or May 4.



"Primarily, the Bangladeshi nationals will be taken to Port Sudan from Khartoum, and from there they will be brought back to Bangladesh by several flights of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, we talked with the Biman, they have already taken all necessary measures," Shahriar Alam said.



Earlier, the Foreign Minister told the media that Bangladesh has decided to keep its mission in Sudan open to help citizens amid fighting between the Sudanese army and a paramilitary force.



"The Bangladesh Embassy in Khartoum has already started spreading this message among the Bangladeshis living there," he wrote in a Facebook post.



The State Minister urged the Bangladeshi nationals in Sudan to follow the instructions provided by the embassy and complete registration.



