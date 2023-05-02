Casino Salim to go behind bars for 8 years

A Dhaka court on Sunday sentenced casino owner Salim Prodhan to eight years' imprisonment in a case filed over amassing wealth illegally and laundering money.



Judge Md Badrul Alam Bhuiyan of Dhaka's Special Judge's Court-8 delivered the judgement in presence of the accused. The court also fined him Tk 11 lakh, in default to suffer seven months more in jail.



The court sentenced him four years in jail for amassing wealth illegally and fined Tk 100,000, in default, to suffer one more month in jail. The court also awarded him another four years imprisonment and Tk 1,000,000 in default to suffer six months more in jail for laundering money.



The court recorded statements of 37 prosecution witnesses, including complainant of the case. On February 4 of 2021, Anti-Corruption Commission Deputy Director Gulshan Anwar Pradhan, also the case's investigation officer, submitted the charge sheet.



Salim was arrested from a Bangkok-bound Thai Airways flight at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on September 30 of 2019, over his alleged involvement in running an online casino business.



Later that night, the Rapid Action Battalion raided his office and residence in Gulshan. RAB also recovered 48 bottles of foreign liquor, Tk 28 lakh in cash, foreign currencies of 23 different countries worth around Tk 77 lakh, 12 passports, and 32 cheque books of 13 banks, one large server used in game operation, four laptops and two deer hides.



