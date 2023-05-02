Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 May, 2023, 3:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Casino Salim to go behind bars for 8 years

Published : Monday, 1 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Sunday sentenced casino owner Salim Prodhan to eight years' imprisonment in a case filed over amassing wealth illegally and laundering money.

Judge Md Badrul Alam Bhuiyan of Dhaka's Special Judge's Court-8 delivered the judgement in presence of the accused. The court also fined him Tk 11 lakh, in default to suffer seven months more in jail.

The court sentenced him four years in jail for amassing wealth illegally and fined Tk 100,000, in default, to suffer one more month in jail. The court also awarded him another four years imprisonment and Tk 1,000,000 in default to suffer six months more in jail for laundering money.

The court recorded statements of 37 prosecution witnesses, including complainant of the case. On February 4 of 2021, Anti-Corruption Commission Deputy Director Gulshan Anwar Pradhan, also the case's investigation officer, submitted the charge sheet.

Salim was arrested from a Bangkok-bound Thai Airways flight at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on September 30 of 2019, over his alleged involvement in running an online casino business.

Later that night, the Rapid Action Battalion raided his office and residence in Gulshan. RAB also recovered 48 bottles of foreign liquor, Tk 28 lakh in cash, foreign currencies of 23 different countries worth around Tk 77 lakh, 12 passports, and 32 cheque books of 13 banks, one large server used in game operation, four laptops and two deer hides.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2 schoolgirls among 4 die in Tangail road crash
Probe kicks off against Global Maritime System Project officials
BNP depressed, scared to contest polls: Quader
Khaleda Zia under close observation at Evercare, says her physician Zahid
BD likely to make new record of boro rice production: Agri Minister
SSC exams begin 2,072,163 students register, 20,54,971 appear, 17,192 absentees
Bangladeshis asked to register with embassy for repatriation from Sudan: Shahriar
Casino Salim to go behind bars for 8 years


Latest News
Youth stabbed dead in Tangail
DSA in Bangladesh is much better than in Western countries: PM
Pabna road mishap leaves two dead
Leaders among 6 BNP men sent to jail in Sirajganj
Blood-stained body recovered from grass field
Bangladesh's development experience can inspire other countries: WB President
Gangster accused in Delhi court shootout killed by rivals in Tihar jail
Krishak League harvests farmers' paddy in Netrakona
355 killed during Eid-ul-Fitr, 21.1pc less than previous year
6 sentenced to death in Cumilla college teacher murder
Most Read News
21 burnt in Gazipur factory gas line explosion
3 family members among 8 burnt in Dhaka
Let's work together for bright future, PM tells World Bank
Father, son among three killed in motorcycle collision
Jubo League leader gunned down
Miscreants hurl stone at metro train, window damaged
Saudi Arabia introduces e-visa
PM seeks WB support for Bangladesh's smooth transition
Japanese 'Manga' comic book on Bangabandhu unveiled in Japan
Prof Imtiaz now barred from academic activities at DU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft