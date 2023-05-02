Video
Police constable, cohort identified themselves as RAB to snatch items

Published : Monday, 1 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM

RAJSHAHI, Apr 30: A mob detained two people including a police constable while they were engaged in robbing an unassuming victim, identifying them as members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) in Godagari upazila of Rajshahi on Saturday night.

Constable Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal, 31, who was posted at Damkura police station under Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and his cohort Md Rabbi, 27.

Of them, the cop hails from Gomastapur upazila in Chapainawabganj and Rabbi from Bhatapara Apple Decorator Morr under Rajpara police station in the RMP.

Kamrul Islam, officer-in-charge of Godagari police station, said identifying themselves as members of Rab, the duo searched a person named Bulbul Ahmed in Chapal area around 8pm on Saturday.

At one stage, they snatched away the mobile phone set from the victim and thrashed him when he wanted to know their identities, Kamrul said.

Hearing screams, the mob rushed to the spot and held the duo and subsequently informed the Rab, the OC said, adding that the Rab took them under their custody and handed them over around 3am.

The Rab filed a case implicating the duo at the Godagari police station on Sunday morning, the police officer said.

During the primary interrogation, the detainees admitted that they went there to rob people, said Riaz Shahriar, commander of the Rab-5.     UNB


