DMP arrests 37 for selling, consuming drugs in city

The members of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug raids arrested a total of 37 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Sunday.



The DB in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously at different parts of the metropolis from 6:00am of April 29 to 6:00am on Sunday, according to a DMP release. In those separate anti-drug raids, police seized huge drugs from their possessions.



During the anti-drug raids, police seized 7,364 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, 104 grams and 209 puria (small packets) of heroine and 3.625 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) from their possessions, the release added.



Police filed 28 separate cases against the arrestees in these connections with respective police stations under the Narcotics Control Act. BSS



