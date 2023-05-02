Illegal SIM card sellers arrested

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Sunday arrested two people for selling illegally registered SIM cards during a drive in Jatrabari area of the capital.



Acting on a tip-off, a RAB-3 team arrested them from the Sayedabad bus terminal area of Jatrabari police station in a quick drive.



The arrested were Md Aslam Hossain (25) and one of his associates Md Miskat Hossain (20). They hailed from Naogaon district.

RAB-3 commanding officer Captain Lt Col Arif Mohiuddin said RAB seized 320 illegally registered SIM cards and arrested them. BSS



