latest
Home City News

Illegal SIM card sellers arrested

Published : Monday, 1 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Sunday arrested two people for selling illegally registered SIM cards during a drive in Jatrabari area of the capital.

Acting on a tip-off, a RAB-3 team arrested them from the Sayedabad bus terminal area of Jatrabari police station in a quick drive.

The arrested were Md Aslam Hossain (25) and one of his associates Md Miskat Hossain (20). They hailed from Naogaon district.
RAB-3 commanding officer Captain Lt Col Arif Mohiuddin said RAB seized 320 illegally registered SIM cards and arrested them.     BSS


