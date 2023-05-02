Video
Two held with huge materials of RPP

Published : Monday, 1 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

KHULNA, Apr 30: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-6) arrested two burglars and seized 5,500 kg of iron materials and copper wire of Rampal Power Plant (RPP) worth around Tk 3.20 lakh on Saturday night from Katakhali area under Fakirhat upazila of Bagerhat district on Saturday night, said a RAB-6 press release on Sunday.

On a tip-off, an operation team of the elite force conducted a raid in the area and arrested them on charge of stealing iron materials of the coal-based power plant, it said. The arrested persons were identified as Biplob Hossain, 19, and Mehedi Hasan Shanta, 23.

RAB seized over 5,500 kg of iron materials, 50 kg of copper wire and a small truck which was kept for use in construction works of Rampal Power Plant, said the RAB press release, adding that they were handed over to Fakirhat Police Station.     BSS


