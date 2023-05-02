BNP has to choose between being musclemen, political party: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said BNP will have to decide whether the party would be used as the musclemen of someone who is living far away or to survive as a political party.



"I think a political party is no longer a mass people's organization if it remains constantly apathetic to the elections and doesn't take part in polls. And it would become a worker-based organization to protect interest of someone," he said.



In fact, BNP's acting chairman wants the party to be their musclemen and for this, he doesn't want to allow BNP to participate in the elections, said Hasan, replying to a question of reporters at the conference room of his ministry at the Secretariat here.

Criticising a declaration of waging movement by BNP, the minister said the party is talking about such movements for the last 14 years and people take it as a jock. Even, BNP's activists don't believe such threats and they have no confidence in their leaders, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.



Criticising another comment of BNP secretary general, the minister said Awami League has always assumed power through elections and the party (AL) believes in the power of people and in their strength. On the other hand, BNP does not believe in polls, and for this, they have boycotted the elections and tried to resist the polls, he added.



Even, he said, BNP took part in the 2018 polls to make it questionable. BNP is a political party and it is their own decision whether the party would take part in polls or not, he added.



Replying to a query on Begum Khaleda Zia's health issue, Hasan said it is a part of a plan of BNP to show Begum Zia as sick. But she is now in good health, he added.



He said a few days ago BNP leaders claimed that Begum Zia's life would be at risk if she was not taken abroad. After that, the countrymen witnessed that Begum Zia returned to her home getting well, he added.



He said BNP's main intention is to make Khaleda Zia sick in their interest.



Earlier, the minister exchanged views with the leaders of Bangladesh Cine-Journalists Association (BCJA) at the ministry. They handed over a letter with a three-point demand to the minister.



Hasan congratulated the leaders of the organization marking its 55th anniversary and assured them of considering their demands.




