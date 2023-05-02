Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 May, 2023, 3:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Chandpur fishermen gear up to catch hilsa as ban goes

Published : Monday, 1 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133

CHANDPUR, Apr 30: The two-month ban on hilsa fishing - in the 70 km Padma-Meghna sanctuary area in Chandpur - imposed by the government to protect "jatka" (hilsa fry), will end at 12:00am tonight. With the ban lifted, fishermen are preparing to resume hilsa fishing.

Chandpur district has around 44,000 registered fishermen, and they will start fishing from Shatanal of Matlab Uttar upazila to Charbhairavi of Haimchar upazila.

However, fishermen have complained about the full implementation of the ban.

Majority of locals in Chandpur's Padma-Meghna sanctuary area earn their living through fishing and farming.

After being unemployed for two months, fishermen have repaired their boats and nets in preparation for the resumption of fishing. Fishermen were seen busy repairing nets and boats in different areas of the district.

Some people come from different parts of the district just to repair nets at this time. However, fishermen fear that they will not get the expected amount of fish because fishermen from Munshiganj, Mohanpur, and Shariatpur areas kept catching jatka.
The fishing ban was not implemented properly, said Bahria area fisherman Shahjahan Khan.

Law enforcement needs to be tougher so that no fisherman can go to the river, he said.

The District Fisheries Officer, Golam Mehedi Hasan, said that the district and upazila task force continued to make every effort to implement the two-month ban to protect the national resource hilsa.

A total of 371 people were jailed from March 1 to April 28 for violating the law and were sentenced to various terms.

With a view to boost the production of hilsa, the government imposed the two-month ban on hilsa catching, selling, hoarding and transporting from March 1 till April 30. The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock allocated 40 kg of rice for each registered fisherman during this ban period.

Hilsa has the highest contribution to the country's fish production as the single fish species. Every year, the government imposes a two-month ban on catching, selling, hoarding and transporting hilsa to boost production.     UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Indefinite bus strike in Sunamganj from May 4
Police constable, cohort identified themselves as RAB to snatch items
BD reports 9 more dengue cases
DMP arrests 37 for selling, consuming drugs in city
Illegal SIM card sellers arrested
Two held with huge materials of RPP
BNP has to choose between being musclemen, political party: Hasan
Chandpur fishermen gear up to catch hilsa as ban goes


Latest News
Youth stabbed dead in Tangail
DSA in Bangladesh is much better than in Western countries: PM
Pabna road mishap leaves two dead
Leaders among 6 BNP men sent to jail in Sirajganj
Blood-stained body recovered from grass field
Bangladesh's development experience can inspire other countries: WB President
Gangster accused in Delhi court shootout killed by rivals in Tihar jail
Krishak League harvests farmers' paddy in Netrakona
355 killed during Eid-ul-Fitr, 21.1pc less than previous year
6 sentenced to death in Cumilla college teacher murder
Most Read News
21 burnt in Gazipur factory gas line explosion
3 family members among 8 burnt in Dhaka
Let's work together for bright future, PM tells World Bank
Father, son among three killed in motorcycle collision
Jubo League leader gunned down
Miscreants hurl stone at metro train, window damaged
Saudi Arabia introduces e-visa
PM seeks WB support for Bangladesh's smooth transition
Japanese 'Manga' comic book on Bangabandhu unveiled in Japan
Prof Imtiaz now barred from academic activities at DU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft