11-year old dies after falling off roof in Dhaka

An 11-year-old boy died on Saturday falling off the roof of a single-storey building in the city's Demra area.



The deceased was identified as Abdul Hawladar, a student of a local madrasah and son of late Sidu Mia of Barishal.



Laiju Hawladar, the deceased's sister, said that on Saturday afternoon while flying a kite on the roof of the building with other boys in the neighbourhood, he fell and was severely injured.



He was later rescued and taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospita where he died.



Md. Abdul Awal, SI of Demra police station, said his body was handed over to his family Sunday noon after an autopsy at DMCH. UNB



