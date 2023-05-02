Video
Wage discrimination against primary school teachers not fair

Published : Monday, 1 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159

Dear Sir

The required qualification for male and female is same in the recent circular under primary assistant teacher's recruitment. Now a day most of the primary teacher's are not only graduate but also post graduate.  In this case, the primary assistant teachers are highly discriminated. If we look at different sectors of our country we can see that high school teacher's qualification is graduation and this pay scale is 10th grade; the qualification of sub-inspector of Police is graduation and this pay scale is also 10th grade. To be nurse, B.S.C in Nursing is needed and they get 10th grade pay scale.

Teaching is not only a profession. A dutiful teacher can change student, society and country. Everything in the school is changed by teacher's honesty, faith and wisdom.  Teacher is the backbone of society.

To improve education system of Bangladesh at first the legal right of teachers should be established.
 
Gazi Arif Mannan
Assistant teacher, Jagatpur GPS, Fulgazi, Feni



