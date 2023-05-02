Our May Day Message

Today we observe the historic May Day.



Once more the world is compelled to mark the international event at a critical year amid an ongoing war. The primary objective of May Day is to acknowledge hard work, commitment and dedication of workers all across the world, create and spread awareness about their rights and protect them from avoidable deaths and exploitation. In some countries, it is referred to as Worker's Day too.

However, this year's May Day theme is to draw people's attention towards the labour in their respective countries.



While we profoundly thank our workers and acknowledge their labour to be a key element for transforming the country into the ranks of a middle-income nation, it is also time we identify and address the areas where we are failing in meeting their demands. And given the recent series of fire incidents to have badly damaged and claiming workers lives at a number of factories and super markets in the country, it has become more than essential to ensure their workplace safety. Profits must not be made by compromising our workers' workplace safety.



Hundreds of owners, salesmen and shop assistants have become jobless overnight due to the fire to have razed Banga Bazaar shopping complex to the ground. Coupled with the government, the people should also come forward to aid the victims with whatever resources possible.



Even though workers make up the biggest segment of our export oriented RMG sector, yet the sector is struggling to ensure rights for all. The scenario is similar with our millions of expatriate workers abroad - braving overwhelming odds to reach foreign labour markets - only to find that they have been cheated out of fair wage by dubious recruiters while facing terrible human rights violations. At home, the Domestic Workers Protection Welfare Policy 2015 was supposed to be properly enforced to end domestic violence against household help, but sadly it only exists in papers. The same is witnessed in all formal and informal sectors.



However, as we observe this year's May Day by drawing people's attention towards our workers, let us also sense the pain and miseries inflicted on workers in war ravaged Ukraine. Thousands of workers there have become jobless while being forced to flee and seek refuge in neighbouring countries. As long as safe repatriation cannot be ensured, they and their families must be appropriately rehabilitated.



In conclusion, until we learn to respect and value our workers as human beings, there can be no meaningful change. Not to forget, we are a nation of laws and we have ratified conventions internationally, yet we remain unwilling to give our workers the rights they lawfully deserve. And observing May Day carries little meaning unless we make workers' rights a top priority.

