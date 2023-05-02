Strategic importance of Indo-Bangla ‘military diplomacy’

Defence cooperation between India and Bangladesh has made significant progress in the last few years. It is depicted in the exchange of visits between the leaders of the two countries, as well as the conduct of training programs, joint exercises, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR). India has always cherished its close ties with Bangladesh and at the same time works to strengthen its ties while contributing to Bangladesh's development agenda. Bangladesh is an important partner under India's flagship 'Neighbourhood First' policy. Cooperation between the two countries is extensive in all areas including trade and commerce, power and energy, transport and connectivity, science and technology, defence and security, maritime affairs, climate change and sustainable development.



Bangladesh is also showing interest in exporting military hardware from India. With India opening a $500 million credit line for defence procurement, Bangladesh aims to buy military equipment such as specialized vehicles, Tejas light combat aircraft and Dhruv light helicopters from Tata and Mahindra. Both countries are seeking India's assistance to Bangladesh in maintaining Russian-origin equipment such as Mi-17-IV helicopters, Antonov An-32 transport aircraft and MiG-29 fighter jets. While Bangladesh already buys protective gear like bulletproof jackets and helmets, both countries now aim to increase defence trade for big-ticket items.



Bangladesh is India's closest neighbour and a strong component of the "Indian Neighbourhood Policy". It is also a significant ally of India. In 2017, the Bangladesh government under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina signed two defence agreements. Military forces of both countries will undertake joint exercises and training. In addition, the Indian Armed Forces will provide specialist training and logistical support. Counter-terrorism is a common area for cooperation between the two. It is essential to suppress/contain the nexus of insurgents and drug lords in India's Northeast region. Close to the northeast and bordering Bangladesh. The Government of Bangladesh has pledged to ensure that "no neighbouring country can use Bangladeshi soil for terrorist activities) Both countries maintain zero tolerance towards terrorism, extremism and organized crime.



In terms of defence, relations between India and Bangladesh go back to 1971, when the Indian Army fought Bangladeshi freedom fighters in that year's liberation war. Over time, the defence ties were eroded. But since this government came to power, there has been significant progress in defence cooperation between India and Bangladesh in the last few years.



The visit of the Bangladesh Army Chief could strengthen the relationship between the two armies at the bilateral level and act as a catalyst for improved coordination and cooperation between the two countries on various strategic issues.



Bangladesh is an important ally of India in South Asia. The two countries work together on issues such as climate change, counter-terrorism and regional security. The visit could strengthen bilateral defence ties. Defence cooperation between countries can strengthen bilateral relations. Both India and Bangladesh are essential to the region. Despite some bilateral issues, both countries are eager to strengthen their bilateral relations, which can be evident through this visit. It can help strengthen bilateral relations and reflect better bilateral understanding. This visit is very important for Bangladesh and India in the region. Bangladesh and India must work together as reliable partners to resolve certain partnership issues. India and Bangladesh have strengthened their defence ties through this visit.



Currently, India and Bangladesh have a warm relationship and are cooperating in various economic, social, scientific and technological fields. In 2014, the two countries settled their maritime boundary dispute and the following year they settled their dispute over land. Defence ties have grown manifold since Bangladesh Army Chief General Moin Ahmed's visit to India in 2008. The heads of their armed forces now visit each other regularly; The presidents of both the countries, who are the commanders of their armed forces, also exchanged visits. Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee visited Bangladesh in March 2013 while his Bangladeshi counterpart Abdul Hamid visited India in December 2014. Ongoing discussions between the top leadership of the armed forces have helped to remove previous misconceptions on both sides and are contributing to mutual understanding by exchanging each other's views.



The defence services of both countries are now also participating in joint exercises, medical assistance and training programmes.



Peace and tranquillity in the Bay of Bengal is an important aspect of this cooperation and both countries have important roles to play. After demarcating maritime borders with India and Myanmar, Bangladesh acquires a large swath of land in the Gulf and has a major stake in maintaining law and order in the region.



No major incidents of piracy have been recorded in the Gulf region (as in Somalia), except for a few cases of petty robbery. However, the region is vulnerable to organized crime such as human trafficking, and arms and drug smuggling. Cooperation and coordination between navies and coast guards in the region will help address such challenges. In this regard, the cooperation agreement between the coast guard forces of the two countries has taken a step forward.



Another significant outcome of such cooperation would be the safety and security of maritime trade. The Gulf is a major trade route for coastal countries, especially for Bangladesh, as it provides exclusive access to the sea and most of its trade is through maritime routes. Search and rescue operations would also stand to benefit from such cooperation, since the Gulf is vulnerable to natural disasters: fishing boats often go missing on the high seas or drift away due to technical faults in their vessels.



These MoUs will strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the field of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR). Frequent cyclones in the Gulf are a constant challenge, demanding advanced HADR skills. Interaction between countries provides opportunities to learn from each other's experiences while ensuring smooth and effective coordination in times of need.



Both India and Bangladesh are working to ensure their growth and prosperity. They are one of the fastest growing economies in the world today. India ranks among the top 10 economies globally, while Bangladesh ranks in the league of emerging economies, after the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa). Bangladesh has maintained a growth rate above six percent for more than a decade. Both countries strive to improve their economies, and peaceful and friendly relations with their neighbours are crucial to achieving this goal. Defence diplomacy and trade are a major aspect of this relationship.



India's US$500-million credit for procurement of defence equipment, particularly communications and coast guard patrol boats, came into focus. While the strategic objectives are obvious, there are other considerations. Bangladeshi companies can tap into the supply chain network of major equipment manufacturers. Bangladesh can be a big market for India for its defence products. Due to the 'Make in India' initiative, many multinational companies are setting up their assembly and manufacturing units in India and can become a major supplier of arms. It would be convenient for Bangladesh to procure arms from its immediate neighbours. This puts the country in a good negotiating position, allowing it to negotiate on issues such as technology transfer. Ultimately, this could help Bangladesh evolve from a buyer to a producer of high-end technology products.



Any discussion of India-Bangladesh defence cooperation is incomplete without considering the Chinese factor. China is Bangladesh's strategic partner and its largest arms supplier. Indian security analysts, however, have been eyeing the relationship for a long time.

Security observers in Bangladesh say the issue is more economic than strategic. The government has adopted an Armed Forces Vision 2030. Bangladesh is also buying large quantities of weapons. It is working to transform its navy into a three-dimensional force. Therefore, submarines are considered a necessity. Defence analysts, however, take a different view as they believe that Bangladesh faces little threat from other countries.



The writer is a freelance columnist, researcher

