

Smart agricultural technologies in climate change adaptation



Due to its geographical location and large population's dependence on agriculture, Bangladesh ranks high on the global climate change risk list. Drought, salinity, floods, cyclones, heavy rains, non-rainfalls, floods, intrusion of foreign pests, river erosion etc. are constantly threatening the agriculture of Bangladesh. Apart from providing food and nutrition to a large population, agriculture plays an important role in creating employment, improving socio-economic conditions and eradicating poverty. About 80% of the total population of the country is directly or indirectly dependent on agriculture. Therefore, ensuring food security for the large population of small countries is very important. But the continued pressure of growing population on agricultural land, shifting agricultural land to non-agricultural sector at a significant rate every year.



The impact of climate on agriculture is no longer unknown. Due to the increase in global temperature, various types of disasters are increasing such as heavy rains, non-rainfall, flash floods, droughts, floods, floods, cyclones, etc. As a result, the loss of crops, life and property is increasing. Because of this, crops and resources worth billions of rupees are wasted every year. Various problems including storms, floods, and droughts are seen in different places, as a result of which our agriculture is facing a loss of lakhs of rupees every year. To get rid of this situation we have to adapt to this changing climate.



Impact of Climate Change: Paddy becomes wet, crop is destroyed by excessive rains, soil salinity increases, insect attack is more in drought, crop growth is reduced and yield is reduced, seeding is not done at the right time, vegetables rot due to floods/storms, drought Insect attack is high and fruits are stunted, crops cannot be cultivated on time, pollination is disrupted by fog, mango buds are stunted, potato blight is seen, rabi crop yield is reduced. Although Bangladesh is rich in water resources, the incidence of heavy rains, floods and water logging is increasing due to climate change. Currently, about 1.5 million hectares of land in Bangladesh are affected by floods every year.



Adaptation to Climate Change: Plant or cultivate smart varieties that are drought, flood, salt, heat and cold tolerant, raise beds and mulch, cover beds with polythene, mulch, flood/water tolerant varieties BRRI rice- 51, 52 ,79 BR - 22, 23 Cultivation, repair of dam breaks, raising banks for fish, providing nets, short term paddy cultivation, BINA paddy -7, 16 BRRI paddy -28,33,39,100, BU Paddy-1, Smart Agriculture Technology- Making floating seedbeds, creating mats or beds on water Hyacinth leaves and growing vegetables and fruits on floating mats, digging ponds and raising the banks, providing general information about agricultural weather in advance (weather forecasting), floods Pre-stocking of different types of feed, pre-catch of fish and sale somewhere, pre-flood vaccination of poultry, sprinkling of lime/ash on the floor of the poultry houses, replanting after the flood waters to compensate for the loss of Amon season Shail varieties eg: BinaShail, Niger. Cultivate local varieties of rice including Shail, JhingaShail, RajuShail, IndroShail. Adapted breeds and technologies have also started to be used in agriculture, fisheries and livestock sectors. New projects have been undertaken in climate resilient research in every sector. Current situation of climate change (statistics) - Bangladesh and the world by observing the past data of floods, droughts, sea tides etc. and keeping in mind the climate conference COP - 27, 28, the goals of Delta Plan 2021 of the government have been set. The people of Bangladesh are at serious health risk due to various problems caused by the impact of climate change. Various problems including sea level rise, salinity, sea surface temperature, atmospheric carbon-dioxide, global warming, greenhouse gas emissions, vector-borne diseases, evapotranspiration, temperature stress, air pollution and food security have increased. In this situation, experts believe that quick action is necessary to deal with the effects of climate change.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies in Climate Change Adaptation:

Now artificial intelligence (AI) has become part of the immense potential in education and modern agriculture. Artificial Intelligence (AI) or Artificial Intelligence (IoT), Nano Technology has started to be used in agriculture as well. Mobile apps with AI technology have been developed in agriculture. Just by taking a picture of the affected area of the crop with this app, it will tell you the problem and solution of your crop and the drone with AI technology in agriculture i.e. if you customize the AI with the drone and integrate the artificial intelligence, once the drone flies over the crop field, it will be able to inform the overall condition of the area in the future. These are: crop field moisture measurement, crop nutrient determination, crop planting design, seeding, insect infestation (image technology), pesticide spraying, irrigation monitoring, crop yield, overall crop monitoring, soil nutrients, Knowing humidity, temperature, pH, salinity, knowing the lack of crop nutrients, knowing the presence of crop diseases and insects, providing agricultural weather forecasting and early warning, predicting the possible yield of crops in advance, etc. Each application of this (AI) technology will play an important role in building smart agriculture and smart Bangladesh by combating climate change, building food security and sustainable agriculture. Expanding artificial intelligence (AI technology) in agriculture in the future; now is the time to make agriculture cost-effective, sustainable, intelligent technology-based Smart Bangladesh by developing climate-friendly agricultural systems.

The writer is a lead-agriculturist



Climate resilient agriculture refers to adaptation and management strategies and the introduction of sustainable biodiversity at all levels, which are essential for the development of sustainable agriculture in the face of climate change. As a result of climate change, several important staple crops in Bangladesh have already been adversely affected by climate change in Bangladesh. In addition, climate change threatens Bangladesh's developmental achievements such as universal access to primary education, health care, safe water, ending child marriage and child labour, and eradicating hunger and malnutrition.Due to its geographical location and large population's dependence on agriculture, Bangladesh ranks high on the global climate change risk list. Drought, salinity, floods, cyclones, heavy rains, non-rainfalls, floods, intrusion of foreign pests, river erosion etc. are constantly threatening the agriculture of Bangladesh. Apart from providing food and nutrition to a large population, agriculture plays an important role in creating employment, improving socio-economic conditions and eradicating poverty. About 80% of the total population of the country is directly or indirectly dependent on agriculture. Therefore, ensuring food security for the large population of small countries is very important. But the continued pressure of growing population on agricultural land, shifting agricultural land to non-agricultural sector at a significant rate every year.The impact of climate on agriculture is no longer unknown. Due to the increase in global temperature, various types of disasters are increasing such as heavy rains, non-rainfall, flash floods, droughts, floods, floods, cyclones, etc. As a result, the loss of crops, life and property is increasing. Because of this, crops and resources worth billions of rupees are wasted every year. Various problems including storms, floods, and droughts are seen in different places, as a result of which our agriculture is facing a loss of lakhs of rupees every year. To get rid of this situation we have to adapt to this changing climate.Impact of Climate Change: Paddy becomes wet, crop is destroyed by excessive rains, soil salinity increases, insect attack is more in drought, crop growth is reduced and yield is reduced, seeding is not done at the right time, vegetables rot due to floods/storms, drought Insect attack is high and fruits are stunted, crops cannot be cultivated on time, pollination is disrupted by fog, mango buds are stunted, potato blight is seen, rabi crop yield is reduced. Although Bangladesh is rich in water resources, the incidence of heavy rains, floods and water logging is increasing due to climate change. Currently, about 1.5 million hectares of land in Bangladesh are affected by floods every year.Adaptation to Climate Change: Plant or cultivate smart varieties that are drought, flood, salt, heat and cold tolerant, raise beds and mulch, cover beds with polythene, mulch, flood/water tolerant varieties BRRI rice- 51, 52 ,79 BR - 22, 23 Cultivation, repair of dam breaks, raising banks for fish, providing nets, short term paddy cultivation, BINA paddy -7, 16 BRRI paddy -28,33,39,100, BU Paddy-1, Smart Agriculture Technology- Making floating seedbeds, creating mats or beds on water Hyacinth leaves and growing vegetables and fruits on floating mats, digging ponds and raising the banks, providing general information about agricultural weather in advance (weather forecasting), floods Pre-stocking of different types of feed, pre-catch of fish and sale somewhere, pre-flood vaccination of poultry, sprinkling of lime/ash on the floor of the poultry houses, replanting after the flood waters to compensate for the loss of Amon season Shail varieties eg: BinaShail, Niger. Cultivate local varieties of rice including Shail, JhingaShail, RajuShail, IndroShail. Adapted breeds and technologies have also started to be used in agriculture, fisheries and livestock sectors. New projects have been undertaken in climate resilient research in every sector. Current situation of climate change (statistics) - Bangladesh and the world by observing the past data of floods, droughts, sea tides etc. and keeping in mind the climate conference COP - 27, 28, the goals of Delta Plan 2021 of the government have been set. The people of Bangladesh are at serious health risk due to various problems caused by the impact of climate change. Various problems including sea level rise, salinity, sea surface temperature, atmospheric carbon-dioxide, global warming, greenhouse gas emissions, vector-borne diseases, evapotranspiration, temperature stress, air pollution and food security have increased. In this situation, experts believe that quick action is necessary to deal with the effects of climate change.Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies in Climate Change Adaptation:Now artificial intelligence (AI) has become part of the immense potential in education and modern agriculture. Artificial Intelligence (AI) or Artificial Intelligence (IoT), Nano Technology has started to be used in agriculture as well. Mobile apps with AI technology have been developed in agriculture. Just by taking a picture of the affected area of the crop with this app, it will tell you the problem and solution of your crop and the drone with AI technology in agriculture i.e. if you customize the AI with the drone and integrate the artificial intelligence, once the drone flies over the crop field, it will be able to inform the overall condition of the area in the future. These are: crop field moisture measurement, crop nutrient determination, crop planting design, seeding, insect infestation (image technology), pesticide spraying, irrigation monitoring, crop yield, overall crop monitoring, soil nutrients, Knowing humidity, temperature, pH, salinity, knowing the lack of crop nutrients, knowing the presence of crop diseases and insects, providing agricultural weather forecasting and early warning, predicting the possible yield of crops in advance, etc. Each application of this (AI) technology will play an important role in building smart agriculture and smart Bangladesh by combating climate change, building food security and sustainable agriculture. Expanding artificial intelligence (AI technology) in agriculture in the future; now is the time to make agriculture cost-effective, sustainable, intelligent technology-based Smart Bangladesh by developing climate-friendly agricultural systems.The writer is a lead-agriculturist