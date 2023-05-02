

Significance of International Labour Day



Labour Day, also known as International Workers' Day, is rooted in the late 19th-century labour movement. It began as a day to celebrate the achievements and struggles of workers and to advocate for better working conditions, wages, and hours.



One of the most significant events in the history of Labour Day was the Haymarket Riot, which took place in Chicago, USA, in 1886. On May 1st of that year, workers organized a general strike to demand an eight-hour workday. The protest turned violent, and a bomb was thrown at police, resulting in the deaths of several people. The incident led to the arrest and trial of several labour activists and the subsequent execution of four of them.



In 1889, the Second International, a coalition of socialist and labour parties, declared May 1st as International Workers' Day to commemorate the Haymarket affair and to show solidarity with workers around the world. Since then, the day has been celebrated annually by workers and labour organizations in various parts of the world.



Labour Day has played an essential role in the history of workers' rights and welfare. It has helped to bring attention to the issue of workplace safety, improve working conditions, reduce working hours, and increase wages. It has also been significant in promoting social and economic justice and highlighting the importance of the labour movement in achieving these goals.



The UN's involvement with Labour Day began with the establishment of the International Labour Organization (ILO) in 1919. The ILO is a specialized agency of the UN that is dedicated to promoting social justice and decent working conditions around the world. It brings together governments, employers, and workers from member states to develop and promote international labour standards and policies.



The ILO has been instrumental in advancing workers' rights and welfare globally. Its work has contributed to the adoption of international labour standards, the reduction of child labour, the promotion of gender equality in the workplace, and the prevention of forced labour and human trafficking.



In 1947, the ILO established World Day for Safety and Health at Work, which is observed on April 28th every year. The day is dedicated to promoting safe and healthy working conditions and raising awareness of workplace hazards and their prevention.



The UN also recognizes the significance of Labour Day as a day of global solidarity for the labour movement. In 2003, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution recognizing the historical significance of May Day and its continued relevance in advancing social and economic justice. The resolution called on member states to promote and protect workers' rights, including the right to safe and healthy working conditions, freedom of association, and the right to collective bargaining.



The UN's recognition of International Labour Day highlights the importance of the labour movement in promoting social and economic justice globally. The establishment of the ILO and the recognition of World Day for Safety and Health at Work are just a few examples of the UN's commitment to advancing workers' rights and welfare. As we celebrate Labour Day each year, we should continue to reflect on the progress made and the challenges that remain in our efforts to promote decent work for all.



In 2023, International Labour Day in Bangladesh will be significant, given the current economic and social challenges facing the country. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the labour market, with many workers losing their jobs or facing reduced working hours and wages. In addition, child labour and labour rights violations continue to be major issues in Bangladesh, with workers often facing hazardous and exploitative working conditions.

To address these challenges, the government and various stakeholders have taken several initiatives to improve the situation of workers in Bangladesh. For example, the government has implemented a range of social safety net programs aimed at supporting vulnerable workers and their families, including those affected by the pandemic. The government has also enacted several labour laws and regulations aimed at protecting workers' rights and improving working conditions.



Trade unions and workers' organizations in Bangladesh have also played a crucial role in advocating for workers' rights and welfare. These organizations have been instrumental in raising awareness about labour rights violations and demanding improved working conditions, higher wages, and better social protection for workers.



In commemoration of International Labour Day 2023, it is important to recognize the contributions of workers to Bangladesh's economic and social development and to reaffirm our commitment to ensuring their rights and welfare. This includes ensuring decent working conditions, fair wages, and access to social protection programs, as well as addressing the issue of child labour and other labour rights violations.



Labour Day is a testament to the struggle and resilience of workers in their fight for better working conditions, fair wages, and social protection. It reminds us that the labour movement continues to play a crucial role in advancing social and economic justice and that the fight for workers' rights is an ongoing one.



In conclusion, International Labour Day provides an opportunity to reflect on the challenges facing workers and to renew our commitment to promoting and protecting their rights and welfare. It is a reminder that workers' rights are human rights and that the fight for social and economic justice must continue.

The writer is a researcher and development worker



