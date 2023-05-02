One to die, two get life term in murder cases

Separate courts on Sunday sentenced a woman to death and two youths to life-term of imprisonment in different murder cases in two districts- Kishoreganj and Habiganj.



KISHOREGANJ: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a woman to death for killing her 10-year-old daughter in 2020.



Kishoreganj Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 Judge Mohammad Habibullah passed the verdict.



The convict is Mrs Asma Akter, 36, daughter of Md Suruj Mia of Purbacharpara Village under Latibabad Union in Sadar Upazila.

The court also fined her Tk 10,000.



According to the prosecution, on February 16 in 2020, Asma strangled her daughter Sheuli Akter to death over a family feud.



On that night, grandfather of the deceased Suruj Mia filed a murder case against Asma with Kishoreganj Model Police Station (PS).



HABIGANJ: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced two youths to life-term of imprisonment for killing a housewife and her mother-in-law in 2018.



Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Azizul Haque handed down the verdict.



The condemned convicts are: Zakaria Ahmed, 28, and Taleb Mia, 30, residents of Sadullapur Village under Nabiganj Upazila.



The court also fined them Tk 5 lakh each, and in default, they have to suffer five more years in jail.



According to the prosecution, the accused entered the house of London-expatriate Aklakh Chowdhury for raping housewife Rumi Begum on May 13, 2018. Being failed to rape her, they killed Rumi and her mother-in-law Mala Begum.



A case was filed with Nabiganj PS in this connection.



Police, later, submitted the charge-sheet to the court against the duo after investigation.



Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday after examining the case records and taking depositions of 31 witnesses.

