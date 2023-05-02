National Legal Aid Day observed in Habiganj

HABIGANJ Apr 30: The National Legal Aid Day-2023 was observed in the district on Sunday.



District Legal Aid Committee arranged various programmes marking the day. The day-long programmes included rally, road-march, discussion meeting, documentary film show, and wide publicity.



Led by district and sessions judge, a rally was brought out from the judge court premises, which paraded main roads in the town in the morning. Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the judge court.



The discussion meeting was presided over by the District and Session Judge Md Hasanul Islam.



It was addressed, among others, by Md Abul Mansur and Md Abdul Musabbir Bakul, president and general secretary respectively of Habiganj District Bar, Prianka Paul, additional district magistrate, Sailen Chakma, additional superintendent of police, Motiur Rahman, jail superintendent, Md Nahiz, president of Habiganj Press Club, and NGO workers.



The meeting was conducted by Begum Sompa Jahan, district legal aid officer and senior assistant judge.



