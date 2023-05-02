18 killed, 15 injured in separate road mishaps

A total of 18 people including two females and a minor child have been killed and at least 15 others injured in separate road accidents in 11 districts- Feni, Satkhira, Dinajpur, Bagerhat, Bogura, Natore, Mymensingh, Gopalganj, Sirajganj, Manikganj and Barishal, in two days.



FENI: Three people were killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in the district on Friday and Saturday.



A female cadet student from the district has been killed and three others including her parents were injured in a road accident on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Chouddagram Upazila of Cumilla on Saturday noon.



The deceased was identified as Sadeka Sarwar Raiyyan, an eighth grader student of Feni Cadet School and College.



The injured persons are: Sadeka's mother Major Shamima Sumi, her father Lt Col Golam Kibria Sarwar, hail from Ramu in Cox's Bazar; and private car driver Ujjal Khan, 36, from Durgapur Village under Atpara Upazila in Netrakona District.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Miabazar Highway Police at Chouddagram in Cumilla Saidur Rahman said cadet college student Sadeka Sarwar Raiyyan was going to Feni along with her parents riding by their private car at noon. When the car arrived at Batisa in Chouddagram, a tyre of its front side got punctured. Just at that time, a speedy lorry coming from the opposite direction rammed the car on the highway, leaving it badly damaged.



All the passengers and the driver of the car were injured in the accident. After the locals rushed the injured to Chouddagram Upazila Health Complex, the on-duty doctor there pronounced Sadeka dead.



The three injured were sent to Combined Military Hospital in Cumilla after giving first aid, the SI added.



On the other hand, two young men were killed in a road accident on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night.



The accident took place in Debipur area of the upazila at around 9 pm.



The deceased were identified as Riad Uddin, 26, and Md Ashique, 30, residents of Kushiarbag Village of Jinjira Union under Keraniganj Upazila in Dhaka.



Quoting locals and the deceased's family members, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Feni Mohipal Highway Police Station (PS) Mostofa Kamal said Riad along with his friend Ashique went to Cox's Bazar. After finishing their tour at Cox's Bazar, they were returning home riding on the bike on Friday night.



On the way to their home, the driver of the motorbike lost control over its steering and hit hard a roadside pole in Debipur area, which left Riad dead on the spot and Ashique critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Feni General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) as his condition deteriorated further.



Later on, Ashique succumbed to his injuries at the DMCH while undergoing treatment.



Legal steps have been taken in this regard, the OC added.



SATKHIRA: A man was killed after being crushed under the wheels of a microbus in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.



The accident took place in Reui Bazaar area under Bashdaha Union of the upazila.



The deceased was identified as Md Afzal Hossain Manik, 40, son of Abul Hossain, a resident of Kushkhali Union under the upazila.



According to local sources, Manik along with his wife and child was going to Satkhira riding by a motorcycle in the evening.



On the way, he fell down on the road in front of a microbus as the wheels of the motorbike slipped. The micro-bus ran over him from behind, leaving him dead on the spot.



Satkhira Sadar PS OC Abu Zihad Md Fakhrul Alam Khan confirmed the incident.



DINAJPUR: A man was killed and six others were injured as a truck hit a roadside electric pole on the Rangpur- Fulbari highway in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.



The accident took place in Bhagolpur area of the upazila at around 2 pm.



The deceased was identified as Abu Taher, 56, son of Tafil Uddin, a resident of Janipur Village under Daulatpur Union of the upazila.



Quoting locals, Aftabganj Police Investigation Centre SI Md Insaf Ali said Abu Taher worked in a project for special children in Rangpur. He along with his family members was returning from Rangpur after finishing the project riding on the truck with their goods.



On the way to Birampur, the truck driver lost control over the steering of the vehicle and hit a roadside pole, which left Abu Taher dead on the spot and six others including the truck driver and his helper critically injured, he said.



Being informed, Fire Service and Civil Defence personnel rescued the injured and took them to Fulbari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred the driver and helper to Rangpur Medical College Hospital as their condition deteriorated further.



Later on, police recovered the body of Abu Taher and handed it over to the deceased's family members upon their request.

Legal steps would be taken in this regard, the SI added.



BAGERHAT: A man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident on the Khulna-Dhaka highway in Fakirhat Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.



The accident took place in Falattia Bazar area under the upazila at around 7 am.



The deceased was identified as Lavlu Sheikh, 50, son of Sherazul Islam, a resident of Ujalpur area of the upazila.



Quoting locals, Mollahat Highway PS OC Md Mahedi Hasan said a speedy Dhaka-bound passenger bus of 'Robi Paribahan' rammed into a bicycle and a passenger van as its driver lost control over the steering of the bus, which left the passenger of the van dead on the spot and the van-puller and the bicycle rider critically injured.



The injured were rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.



However, the law enforcers have seized the bus, but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.



A case was filed in this regard and legal steps would be taken, the OC added.



BOGURA: A man and his son were killed in a road accident in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.



The deceased were identified as Lokman Ali, 74, a resident of Satian Village of the upazila, and his son Jahidur Rahman, 50.



Police and local sources said the two were going to Adamdighi from Naogaon in the morning riding by a motorcycle. On the way, a covered van of East Trust Online Courier Service coming from the opposite direction crushed the motorcycle in Induil Bridge area at around 9:30 am. Zahidur Rahman died on the spot and his father Lokman Ali died after being taken to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogura sadar.



Adamdighi PS OC Rezaul Karim confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed with the PS in this regard.



GURUDASPUR, NATORE: A minor child from Gurudaspur Upazila was killed after being crushed the wheels of a battery-run auto-rickshaw in Singra Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.



The accident took place in Nasiarkandi area of the upazila at around 10 am.



The deceased was identified as Bipul, 7, son of Shamim Hossain, a resident of Daribamongara Village under Mashinda Union of Gurudaspur Upazila in the district.



According to local sources, the child came to visit his grandfather's house in Singra Upazila. On Saturday morning, a speedy auto-rickshaw ran over the child when he was crossing the road, which left him critically injured.



Relatives rescued him, but the child succumbed to his injuries on the way to Gurudaspur Upazila Health Complex.

Gurudaspur PS OC Md Monowar-Uz-Zaman confirmed the matter.



BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: Two motorcycle riders were killed and another was injured after being hit by a bus in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Friday night.



The accident took place in Bhoradoba area adjacent to Industrial Police Office on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway at around 10:30 pm.



The deceased were identified as Manik, 30, and Dilip, 27, residents of Mamarishpur Village in the upazila.



Bhoradoba Highway PS OC Riyad Mahmood said a Dhaka-bound bus was taking a U-turn in that area in the morning. At that time, a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction collided with the bus. Two riders of the motorcycle died on the spot and another was injured.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene.



However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.



GOPALGANJ: Three people have been killed and two others injured as a bus hit a three wheeler (nosimon) on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday evening.



The accident took place in Sonashur area of the upazila at around 7 pm.



The deceased were identified as Dinesh Adhikaree, 55, Sanjay Bairagi, 35, and Mihir Bairagi, 34. All of them were residents of Andarkota Village in the upazila and vegetable traders at Tala Bazaar.



Quoting locals, Kashiani Bhatiapara Highway PS OC Md Shariful Islam said a speedy Dhaka-bound bus of 'Falguni Paribahan' from Khulna hit their three-wheeler coming from the opposite direction when they were returning home after finishing their work at the market riding on the vehicle, which left Dinseh dead on the spot and three others critically injured.



Being informed, Fire Service and Civil Defence personnel rescued the injured and sent them to Gopalganj General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.



Legal steps will be taken in this regard, the official added.



SIRAJGANJ: Two people have been killed and another was injured in a collision between two motorcycles on the Belkuchi-Saidabad regional highway in Belkuchi Upazila of the district on Friday evening.



The accident took place in front of Sayeeda Amina Feeling Station in Subarnasara area of the upazila at around 6:30 pm.



The deceased were identified as Amin Sarker, 23, son of Mukul Sarker, a resident of Tamai Koliyapara Village under Banghabari Union of Belkuchi Upazila, and Yunus Ali, 35, son of Nasir Uddin, of Sayadhangara Village under Sadar Upazila in the district.



Quoting locals, Belkuchi PS OC Aslam Hossain said two speedy motorcycles were collided head-on in the area in the evening, leaving three people critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Belkuchi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Amin Sarker and Yunus Ali dead and referred injured Manik to Enayetpur Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated.



However, legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



MANIKGANJ: A young man was killed in a road accident in Singair Upazila of the district on Friday night.



The accident took place in Medulia area on the Hemayetpur-Singair-Manikganj regional highway under Dhalla Union of the upazila at around 10 pm.



The deceased was identified as Mahim, 21, a resident of Sudakshira Village under Jamitta Union of the upazila.



Police and local sources said Mahim was going to Singair Sadar from the house at night riding by a motorcycle.



On the way, the motorcycle fell on the road in Medulia area after losing its control over the steering, which left Mahim dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.



Singair PS OC Syed Mizanur Islam confirmed the incident.



BARISHAL: A mentally-challenged woman was killed in a road accident in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Friday morning.



The accident took place in Kashemabad area on the Dhaka-Barishal highway of the upazila at around 8:45 am.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.



Quoting locals, Gournadi Fire Service Station Bipul Hossain said an unidentified vehicle hit the woman from behind in Kashemabad area on the Dhaka-Barishal highway in the morning, which left her dead on the spot.



Being informed, police have recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the fire service official added.



Gournadi Highway PS SI Tomal Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



However, the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased, the SI added.



