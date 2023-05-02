SSC exam: 1,834 examinees under JEB absent on first day



KHULNA, Apr 30: The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations under the Jashore Education Board (JEB) along with other eight educational boards, began on Sunday peacefully.The exams start with the Bangla First Paper, and the examination of all subjects will be held on the short syllabus.On the first day of the examination in Jashore Board, some 1,47,624 students out of 1,49,458 were present at 292 centres under the JEB. A total of 1,834 candidates were absent on this board, and one was expelled.Over 1.49 lakh students including 79,433 girls have registered to appear in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations under the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Jashore this year.According to the board sources, students from 2,551 institutions will take part in the examinations at 292 centres in all 10 districts under the board.Biswas Shaheen Ahmed, controller of the JEB, said candidates, law-enforcement agencies, exam controllers, and local administrations followed the 30-point guidelines strictly, issued by the Ministry of Education, during the SSC examinations.All the guidelines including keeping the coaching centers remained closed, prohibition of using mobile phones and other electronic devices in the centres, taking seats at least 30 minutes before the test, and no entry of unauthorised persons, have been strictly followed, he added.