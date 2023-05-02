DPL Super League kicks off with big clash

The Super League phase of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) starts today (Monday) with Abahani Limited taking on archrivals Mohammedan Sporting Club in a prestigious clash at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.



Two more matches will be held on the day-league leaders and defending champions Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will face off Gazi Group Cricketers at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah while Legends of Rupganj will lock horns with Prime Bank Cricket Club at BKSP-3 ground.



Top six teams had moved to the Super League phase but considering the standing in the point table, only three-Abahani, Sheikh Jamal and Legends of Rupganj seemed to have the genuine chance to lift the trophy of the most coveted league of the country.



Both Abahani and Jamal had 20 points but Jamal topped the table due to their win in head-to-head battle. While Abahani tasted a four-wicket defeat to Jamal for their only defeat in the group phase, Jamal suffered a 22-run defeat to Mohammedan which had got their rhythm back after being win-less in the first five matches.



After collecting just one point due to a washed out game in the first five matches, Mohammedan was boosted by the return of Shakib Al Hasan, who played an important role alongside his national teammates to help Mohammedan win six straight victories, which propelled them to Super League finally, ending all speculations.



But with just 13 points and seven points adrift of Abahani and Jamal, it is tough for them to win the title. Nonetheless they are fortunate to move to the super league, which they missed in the last season.



Shakib and their other national players will miss the Super League phase due to their commitment to play the away series against Ireland. All of the teams in fact will not get the service of their national players, which made the competition intriguing and it could well give teams like Gazi Group, Mohammedan and Prime Bank to make an upset.



In the group phase, Abahani won the match against Mohammedan by six wickets. It is to see whether Mohammedan can take the revenge of that defeat. BSS