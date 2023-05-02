

Dr. Malek in Badminton Asia executive committee



He was elected in this post by the vote of the representatives of 43 countries in the annual general meeting of Badminton Asia held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Saturday.



Earlier, he was the first vice president from Bangladesh to serve successfully in the same committee from 2019-2023.



"This representation of Bangladesh in Badminton Asia has added a different value to the development of badminton in the country. Bangladesh Badminton Federation will be able to play a vital role at the international level in the coming days," Dr. Malek told the BSS in his immediate reaction.



He also added that this achievement belongs to Bangladesh.



Badminton Asia is the only governing body for badminton in Asian countries. The organization has been playing an important role in the development of badminton in the countries of this continent. �BSS



