Tuesday, 2 May, 2023, 3:56 PM
Dr. Malek in Badminton Asia executive committee

Published : Monday, 1 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Dr. Abdul Malek, the president of Bangladesh Badminton Federation (BBF) and Chief Information Commissioner was elected as the Chairperson of Publicity and Awards Committee of Badminton Asia Executive Committee (2023-2027).

He was elected in this post by the vote of the representatives of 43 countries in the annual general meeting of Badminton Asia held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Saturday.

Earlier, he was the first vice president from Bangladesh to serve successfully in the same committee from 2019-2023.

"This representation of Bangladesh in Badminton Asia has added a different value to the development of badminton in the country. Bangladesh Badminton Federation will be able to play a vital role at the international level in the coming days," Dr. Malek told the BSS in his immediate reaction.

He also added that this achievement belongs to Bangladesh.

Badminton Asia is the only governing body for badminton in Asian countries. The organization has been playing an important role in the development of badminton in the countries of this continent.     �BSS


