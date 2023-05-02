Napoli ready to end long wait for Italian title







Authorities in Naples are steeling themselves for a wave of partying should the current crop of stars emulate Diego Maradona and seal a third Scudetto for Napoli, with fans ready to unleash an explosion of joy after three decades of pent-up frustration.

In order to win the league a record-breaking six matches before the end of the season, Napoli have to hope closest challengers Lazio do not to win at Inter Milan in Sunday's early kick-off.



Luciano Spalletti's side will then seal the deal if they beat Salernitana in what will be a colourful stadium named after their Argentine icon.



Whether it comes on Sunday, midweek against Udinese or the following weekend against Fiorentina, Spalletti says Napoli need to emulate icon Diego Maradona, the talisman behind their previous two titles in 1987 and 1990, and give fans the chance to let loose in southern Italy's biggest city over May Day weekend.



"It's above all about them who we should be thinking about Let's think about them because they've had the joy of watching a group of committed players who give everything for them," added Spalletti. AFP



NAPLES, APR 30: Napoli can finally end a 33-year wait for the Serie A title on Sunday when they take on Salernitana with potentially one more win enough to take them over the line.Authorities in Naples are steeling themselves for a wave of partying should the current crop of stars emulate Diego Maradona and seal a third Scudetto for Napoli, with fans ready to unleash an explosion of joy after three decades of pent-up frustration.In order to win the league a record-breaking six matches before the end of the season, Napoli have to hope closest challengers Lazio do not to win at Inter Milan in Sunday's early kick-off.Luciano Spalletti's side will then seal the deal if they beat Salernitana in what will be a colourful stadium named after their Argentine icon.Whether it comes on Sunday, midweek against Udinese or the following weekend against Fiorentina, Spalletti says Napoli need to emulate icon Diego Maradona, the talisman behind their previous two titles in 1987 and 1990, and give fans the chance to let loose in southern Italy's biggest city over May Day weekend."It's above all about them who we should be thinking aboutLet's think about them because they've had the joy of watching a group of committed players who give everything for them," added Spalletti. AFP