Bangladesh through second round beating Singapore

Bangladesh Under-17 Women's National Football Team stormed into the second round of the AFC Under-17 Women's Asian Cup 2024 qualifiers as the group champion after winning over the host Singapore 3-0 in its second match in the first round of the qualifiers in Singapore on Sunday.Now, the champions from eight groups will compete in the second round which is likely to be played from 16 to 24 September this year.On Sunday, at the Jahan Besar Stadium, Kallang in Singapore, Bangladesh women went ahead in the 21st minute with a score of striker Sauravi Akanda Prity who rocked the post taking a penalty kick. This striker also doubled the lead taking another penalty kick in the 55th minute. Bangladesh celebrated the third goal when striker Sultana Akter found the net in the 62nd minute.The host women were unable to reduce the margin till the long whistle.Before taking on the hosts, Bangladesh outplayed Turkmenistan by 6-0 goals in its opening group match. That's why the team's head coach Golam Rabbani Choton was quite relaxed prior to the match against Singapore.Bangladesh, pitted in Group D of AFC U-17 Qualifiers along with Turkmenistan and Singapore. Only one among the three teams of this group was to move to the next round.