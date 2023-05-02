Video
Ratul, Debashis lead Bangladesh U16 to win against Mumbai

Published : Monday, 1 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151

Bangladesh Under-16, team crushed Mumbai Under-16 team by an inning and 174 runs in the only three-day match of the tour by showing an unwavering resolve on Sunday in Mumbai.

Samiun Bashir Ratul and Debashis Sarkar were instrumental in the victory, hitting superb century.

In the first innings, Mumbai cricketers were bowled out for just 190 runs. In reply, Ratul made 105 and Debashis scored 101 to help the side pile up a 446-8 before declaring the innings. Rifat Beig was the other notable scorer with 92.

Trailing by 256 runs, Mumbai failed to make impact in the second innings too.

In the rain-interrupted day three, which happened to be the final day, the hosts were bowled out for just 81 runs to concede a big defeat.

They resumed the day on four for two but were able to add just 77 runs, in the face of some disciplined bowling from the Bangladeshi school cricketers.

Sheikh Imtiaz led the charge with four wickets haul while Samiun Ratul took thre wickets.     BSS


