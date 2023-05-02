Tigers to depart home  for England today

Players of Bangladesh national cricket team will leave home for London today to play three ODI matches against Ireland.

Cricketers and officials will travel in two separate flights of the day, confirmed a BCB source. The first flight is slated for 1:40am on Monday and the following flight will take off at 10:15am.



Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and speedster Mustafizur Rahman will join the team in London as Shakib is now in the USA with his family while Mustafiz is in India to play IPL matches for Delhi Capitals. Liton Das was supposed to join with the team on May 5 from India, who had been in the Kolkata Knight Riders tent, however, returned home earlier due to family emergency and will on board with the team.



All the Tigers but Shakib, Mustafiz and Liton attended a three-day camp at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet ahead of the tour. The matches are slated for May 9, 12 and 14 respectively and The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford will host all three clashes. The series is a part of the ICC ODI Super League.



Bangladesh already qualified directly to the ICC World Cup 2023 but still the series is important not only for Ireland but for South Africa as well. A 3-0 win for Ireland will pull them to the World Cup directly legging Proteas behind while series win for Bangladesh will take South Africa to main stage of the World Cup.



