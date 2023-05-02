Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 May, 2023, 3:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Benzema nets treble as Madrid turn on style against Almeria

Published : Monday, 1 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134

Benzema nets treble as Madrid turn on style against Almeria

Benzema nets treble as Madrid turn on style against Almeria

BARCELONA, APR 30: Karim Benzema hit a hat-trick for Real Madrid as the champions thrashed Almeria 4-2 to cut the gap on La Liga leaders Barcelona to eight points on Saturday.

The French striker climbed to 17 goals in La Liga this season, one behind Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, the division's top scorer.

Benzema netted his treble in the first half and Rodrygo added the fourth early in the second for Madrid, while Lazaro and Lucas Robertone struck for the visitors, 15th.

Almeria coach Rubi made several changes to his regular side, clearly unconvinced his team could take points from the Santiago Bernabeu -- the visit of Elche on Tuesday should be more profitable in their survival bid.

Madrid played with freedom in attack during an entertaining game, albeit one low on tension with their hopes of retaining the title minimal.

"In attack the team is very dangerous, with the quality of Karim, Vini, Rodrygo, with the ball we play very well," Ancelotti told reporters.

"There are games where the offensive level looks very good, like today."

Both Barca and Madrid suffered midweek defeats with Los Blancos tumbling 4-2 at Girona where Argentine striker Taty Castellanos scored four.

Perhaps chastened by that pummelling, coach Carlo Ancelotti deployed Aurelien Tchouameni at the base of the midfield, instead of using Toni Kroos there again.

Benzema also returned after missing the visit to Montilivi with a knock and it paid deadly dividends for Los Blancos.
Vinicius Junior danced away from two defenders to get to the touchline and squared the ball to Benzema for a simple finish in the fifth minute.

The forward doubled his tally and Madrid's lead after 17 minutes, although this time the credit belonged to Rodrygo.

The Brazilian winger showed great strength and skill before teeing up Benzema to finish.

Rodrygo's assist was one of the highlights of the game, with the forward backheeling the ball to himself to escape Samuel Costa.

"I think it was a pass to myself, I didn't have anywhere to go, it was a nice pass to myself with my heel," Rodrygo told DAZN.

The 35-year-old completed his hat-trick after 42 minutes from the penalty spot after Largie Ramazani clumsily fouled Lucas Vazquez.

Benzema's strikes helped him move two goals ahead of former Madrid attacker Hugo Sanchez to become the fourth top scorer in La Liga of all time, on 236 goals.

Almeria's Belgian winger Ramazani did make amends for his mistake by setting up Lazaro to tap home for Almeria in stoppage time at the end of the first half.

If it gave the visitors any comeback hopes, they were crushed early in the second half when Rodrygo turned on the edge of the box and launched a rocket into the top corner.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DPL Super League kicks off with big clash
Dr. Malek in Badminton Asia executive committee
Fakhar Zaman hits third successive ton as Pakistan beat New Zealand
Napoli ready to end long wait for Italian title
Bangladesh through second round beating Singapore
Intl cricket matches in Rajshahi in the offing after 13 years
Ratul, Debashis lead Bangladesh U16 to win against Mumbai
Tigers to depart home  for England today


Latest News
DSA in Bangladesh is much better than in Western countries: PM
Pabna road mishap leaves two dead
Leaders among 6 BNP men sent to jail in Sirajganj
Blood-stained body recovered from grass field
Bangladesh's development experience can inspire other countries: WB President
Gangster accused in Delhi court shootout killed by rivals in Tihar jail
Krishak League harvests farmers' paddy in Netrakona
355 killed during Eid-ul-Fitr, 21.1pc less than previous year
6 sentenced to death in Cumilla college teacher murder
5 CoU students to get Prime Minister Gold Medal
Most Read News
21 burnt in Gazipur factory gas line explosion
3 family members among 8 burnt in Dhaka
Let's work together for bright future, PM tells World Bank
Father, son among three killed in motorcycle collision
Jubo League leader gunned down
Miscreants hurl stone at metro train, window damaged
Saudi Arabia introduces e-visa
PM seeks WB support for Bangladesh's smooth transition
Japanese 'Manga' comic book on Bangabandhu unveiled in Japan
Prof Imtiaz now barred from academic activities at DU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft