India is now Europe’s largest supplier of refined fuels

NEW DELHI, April 30: India has become Europe's largest supplier of refined fuels this month while simultaneously buying record amounts of Russian crude, according to data from analytics firm Kpler.



Europe's reliance on Indian crude oil products has grown since the ban on Russian oil. Europe's refined fuel imports from India are set to surge above 360,000 barrels a day, edging just ahead of those of Saudi Arabia, Kpler's data show.



The development is a double-edged sword for the European Union. On the one hand, the EU needs alternative sources of diesel now that it has cut off direct flows from Russia, which was previously its top supplier. ANI