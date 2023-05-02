Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 May, 2023, 3:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India is now Europe’s largest supplier of refined fuels

Published : Monday, 1 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

NEW DELHI, April 30: India has become Europe's largest supplier of refined fuels this month while simultaneously buying record amounts of Russian crude, according to data from analytics firm Kpler.

Europe's reliance on Indian crude oil products has grown since the ban on Russian oil. Europe's refined fuel imports from India are set to surge above 360,000 barrels a day, edging just ahead of those of Saudi Arabia, Kpler's data show.

The development is a double-edged sword for the European Union. On the one hand, the EU needs alternative sources of diesel now that it has cut off direct flows from Russia, which was previously its top supplier.     ANI



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India is now Europe’s largest supplier of refined fuels
Nagad to disburse allowances from PM’s welfare fund
Business execs underscore conservation of environment, natural resources
Stocks halt 10-day rising streak on profit taking
Energypac wins JAC Digital Marketing Partner Award
Banks, NBFIs asked to patronise Sukuk bond trading
Taiwan records 2nd straight GDP contraction, biggest since 2009
US-Bangla Airlines offers travel packages


Latest News
DSA in Bangladesh is much better than in Western countries: PM
Pabna road mishap leaves two dead
Leaders among 6 BNP men sent to jail in Sirajganj
Blood-stained body recovered from grass field
Bangladesh's development experience can inspire other countries: WB President
Gangster accused in Delhi court shootout killed by rivals in Tihar jail
Krishak League harvests farmers' paddy in Netrakona
355 killed during Eid-ul-Fitr, 21.1pc less than previous year
6 sentenced to death in Cumilla college teacher murder
5 CoU students to get Prime Minister Gold Medal
Most Read News
21 burnt in Gazipur factory gas line explosion
3 family members among 8 burnt in Dhaka
Let's work together for bright future, PM tells World Bank
Father, son among three killed in motorcycle collision
Jubo League leader gunned down
Miscreants hurl stone at metro train, window damaged
Saudi Arabia introduces e-visa
PM seeks WB support for Bangladesh's smooth transition
Japanese 'Manga' comic book on Bangabandhu unveiled in Japan
Prof Imtiaz now barred from academic activities at DU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft