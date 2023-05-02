Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 May, 2023, 3:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nagad to disburse allowances from PM’s welfare fund

Published : Monday, 1 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Business Correspondent

Nagad has been entrusted with the job of disbursing financial assistance among fire affected traders in Gopalganj's Kotalipara, which reflects the government's continuous trust in this leading mobile financial service provider, when it comes to disbursements from the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund to the people in need.

In the wee hours of April 23, a fire, originating from a short circuit, burnt several shops in Ghaghor Bazar in Kotalipara to ashes. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has decided to help the fire victims from her own relief and welfare fund. Each of the affected businesses will receive a financial grant of Tk 25,000 from the Prime Minister. All preparations for aid disbursements have already been completed.

Talking about getting the responsibility of distributing cash assistance among the fire victims, Muhammad Zahidul Islam, head of Public Communications, Nagad, said: "Whenever we get any responsibility from the government, we carry out that flawlessly.

 We think that we are making great strides in establishing a cashless society in Bangladesh through digital disbursements of allowances and stipends."

In pandemic times, the disbursements of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Eid gifts among poor families started using Nagad. In its continuation, the state-owned MFS later successfully distributed primary stipends and social safety allowances among real beneficiaries.

Such flawless and transparent disbursements have been possible, thanks to the government's adoption of digital transaction process offered by Nagad, Zahidul Islam noted.

Nagad has already become a role model in disbursing government allowances and other financial assistance. Its successful journey of reaching cash aid out to poor and helpless people began with the disbursement of PM's pandemic-time Eid gifts.

 After that, the MFS carrier has continued to disburse stipends among 1.5 crore primary school students and social safety allowances, such as old-age allowance, widow allowance, allowance for the underprivileged with special needs and students with special needs among 50 lakh beneficiaries.

In the meantime, on the occasion of Bangmata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib's birth anniversary, Nagad has also successfully distributed grants to poor women. It has also disbursed financial assistance provided by the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock.

Aid to Bangabazar fire victims also thru' Nagad. Nari Maitree, a non-profit private voluntary development organisation, provided good numbers of Bangabazar fire victims with Tk 30,000 each. The organisation chose Nagad for the disbursement because the convenience and transparency that it ensures in the distribution system.

The cash aid was recently distributed among the affected traders at an event in Bangladesh Shishu Academy in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka District Mohammad Mominur Rahman, according to a Nagad media release.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India is now Europe’s largest supplier of refined fuels
Nagad to disburse allowances from PM’s welfare fund
Business execs underscore conservation of environment, natural resources
Stocks halt 10-day rising streak on profit taking
Energypac wins JAC Digital Marketing Partner Award
Banks, NBFIs asked to patronise Sukuk bond trading
Taiwan records 2nd straight GDP contraction, biggest since 2009
US-Bangla Airlines offers travel packages


Latest News
DSA in Bangladesh is much better than in Western countries: PM
Pabna road mishap leaves two dead
Leaders among 6 BNP men sent to jail in Sirajganj
Blood-stained body recovered from grass field
Bangladesh's development experience can inspire other countries: WB President
Gangster accused in Delhi court shootout killed by rivals in Tihar jail
Krishak League harvests farmers' paddy in Netrakona
355 killed during Eid-ul-Fitr, 21.1pc less than previous year
6 sentenced to death in Cumilla college teacher murder
5 CoU students to get Prime Minister Gold Medal
Most Read News
21 burnt in Gazipur factory gas line explosion
3 family members among 8 burnt in Dhaka
Let's work together for bright future, PM tells World Bank
Father, son among three killed in motorcycle collision
Jubo League leader gunned down
Miscreants hurl stone at metro train, window damaged
Saudi Arabia introduces e-visa
PM seeks WB support for Bangladesh's smooth transition
Japanese 'Manga' comic book on Bangabandhu unveiled in Japan
Prof Imtiaz now barred from academic activities at DU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft