

Business execs underscore conservation of environment, natural resources



At a workshop titled Natural Resources Conservation in Bangladesh: Scope of Private Sector Engagement organized by the Arannayk Foundation held on Saturday at a city hotel, they emphasized on providing government incentives to promote environment friendly industrialization.



They also urged global buyers to pay fair prices for clothes produced in environment-friendly green factories.



The workshop was organized under USAID's Green Life Project being implemented by Arannayk Foundation. Dr. Muhammad Khan, Director of the Economic Growth Office, USID Bangladesh attended the event as chief guest.



He said USID has been working to protect natural resources since 1990. Recalling the contribution of private sector in the economic development of Bangladesh, he said it has reduced the country's dependence on foreign assistance.



He said forest degradation is at the centre of water, air and soil pollution and many other environmental crises. If forests can be preserved, most of the problems will be solved, he said.



Former President of BKMEA and Bangladesh Employers Federation Md. Fazlul Hoque said that except for having social recognition for his environment-friendly factory, there is no positive impact on business profitability.



Rather, the cost of production has increased making business difficult, he claims. Fazlul Hoque demanded incentives from the government to involve entrepreneurs more in conservation of natural resources. So buyers need to pay higher prices for products produced in environment-friendly factories, he urged.



BGMEA vice president Md. Shahidullah Azim, said, Bangladesh is the most preferred market for international buyers of eco-friendly clothes. Now there are 195 lead-certified garment factories in the country.



As a responsible trade body, BGMEA is implementing Four Rs: Reuse, Reduce, Recycle, Recover concepts and also heat management to give a clean world to the next generation, he said.



BSRM's Head of Branding, Farah Shahrukh Raja said that her company has adopted eco-friendly production process which turns waste into products and called others to embracing the same practice.



Arannayk Foundation Executive Director Rakibul Hasan Mukul in his opening remarks said ensuring harmony between environment and business profit practices is a key to sustainable development. He urged all stakeholders to come forward to tackle the climate crisis.



Environment and Climate Change Specialist and Economic Growth Officer of USAID Bangladesh, in the concluding remark said if the temperature goes up or the coastal areas are flooded there will be a negative impact on business.



He said it is important to keep the environmental health fit for the growth of the business. He urged traders to look for incentives in the international environment which is possible by trading in voluntary carbon market, he informed.



Meanwhile, he urged corporate bodies to consider Arannayk Foundation for utilizing their CSR funds to conserve nature.



Masud Alam Khan, Head of Programs of Arannayk Foundation said almost every year a quarter of the country is flooded due to natural disasters. It will not be possible to maintain the country's economic progress if the extent and severity of this disaster are not reduced. This requires intensive involvement of private sector in conservation of environment and ecology.



Shamim Ahmed, President of Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said currently, the plastic sector is in orange category but this may be turn into a green industry. However, VAT has to be paid in several steps for recycling, which seems to be a handicap and need to be withdrawn.



CEO of Well Group Syed Nurul Islam said private sector is ready for environment-friendly industrialization but the government has to play a leading role in this respect.



Echoing the point, Syed Moazzem Hossain, Director of FBCCI laid emphasis on government policy support to make the private sector more engaged in conserving natural resources.



Dr. Nadia Binte Amin advised involving the new generation in protecting nature. FBCCI Director MGR Nasir Majumder called for tax exemption to those engaged in waste management.



Shiblul Azam Koreshi, President of Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh - TOAB urged the government to use media effectively to create awareness in conducting responsible business practices.



Editor of DBC News Pranab Saha said people of Bangladesh have suffered from the highest temperature in history because nature has been treated unfairly; the human outlook needs to be changed.



Shamima Akhter, Director of Unilever's corporate affairs, Ahmed Raihan Ahsanullah, Senior Manager of Sustainability Affairs of British American Tobacco, Md. Khayrul Alam Bhuiyan, Shazad Sarwar, General Manager of City Group T Estate and Rehana Aktar Ruma, Head of Project and Program of Bangladesh Tanners Association also spoke in the workshop.



