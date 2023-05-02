Video
Stocks halt 10-day rising streak on profit taking

Published : Monday, 1 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Business Correspondent

Stocks on Sunday halted a 10-day rising streak as the dominant small investors booked profit on previous gains pulling down indices on the country's both bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE)
At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, deducted 11.37 points or 0.18 per cent to settle at 6,262 points.

DSES, the Shariah-based index, lost 3.06 points or 0.22 per cent to 1,359. The DS30, the blue-chip index, also lost 6.15 points or 0.27 per cent to close at 2,202.

The DSE turnover also fell to Tk 693 crore, from Thursday's turnover of Tk 967 crore.

The top 10 companies based on transactions are:- Unique Hotel, Eastern Housing, Amara Network, Gemini Sea Food, Lafarge Holcim Bangladesh Ltd., Rahima Food, Genex Infosys, Sea Pearl Beach, Sonali Paper and Olympic Ind.

Top 10 companies with rate increase are:- Lafarge Holcim Bangladesh Ltd., Crown Cement, Haqqani Pulp, Eastern Housing, Sinobangla Ind., Rahima Food, ICIC Ltd., Midland Bank, Jamuna Bank and Union Ins.

At the CSE the overall price index CASPI decreased by 14 points. Thirty-one of the 206 firms that participated in the market rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 58 has decreased and the price of 117 has remained unchanged. Tk 6.61 crore was traded.


