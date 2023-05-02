Video
latest
Home Business

Banks, NBFIs asked to patronise Sukuk bond trading

Published : Monday, 1 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank's Debt Management Department in a circular on Sunday has instructed all banks and financial institutions to facilitate trading of 'Sukuk bonds' in the secondary market.

Interested investors can buy bonds of Tk10,000 and multiples thereof. The government aims to raise Tk80 billion through two rounds of bond sales aiming to raise Tk80 billion to finance 'Safe Water Supply Project across the country'.

The release of Shariah-based sukuk bonds in Bangladesh has opened up a new avenue for investors looking for ethical and halal investment opportunities. These bonds, issued by the government, are specifically designed to comply with Islamic financial principles, which prohibit interest-based transactions. Instead, they offer returns based on the underlying assets or projects they finance.

The sukuk bonds issued by Bangladesh Bank are aimed at financing 'Safe Water Supply Project across the country'. The money raised through the bond sales will be used to implement this project, which is estimated to cost around Tk88.51 billion. The sukuk bonds are for a five-year term and offer investors an annual profit of 4.69 per cent.

Initially, these bonds were tradable only at face value. However, as one-third of the project has been completed, sukuk can now be traded in the secondary market at an agreed price. This is good news for investors who may need to sell their bonds before the maturity date. It also provides liquidity to the market and opens up opportunities for more investors to participate in the sukuk market.

One of the advantages of sukuk bonds is that they provide investors with a stable source of income that is not dependent on market fluctuations. The fixed rate of profit ensures that investors know exactly what they will earn over the term of the bond. Moreover, as these bonds are backed by real assets, they offer a degree of security that is not always available in other types of bonds.

The introduction of sukuk bonds in Bangladesh is a positive step towards creating a more diverse and inclusive financial market. It provides investors with a new option for ethical investment, while also helping to fund important infrastructure projects that benefit the wider community.


