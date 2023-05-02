US-Bangla Airlines offers travel packages

US-Bangla Airlines regularly offers travel packages to various domestic and international destinations to make customers' travel planning easy and enjoyable. One of the world's most tourist-friendly destinations and modern and natural wonders, Michel has announced attractive offers in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand.



US-Bangla Airlines has announced a two-night, three-day Bangkok travel package for a minimum of Tk 40,590. The package includes Dhaka-Bangkok-Dhaka return air ticket, two nights accommodation on twin share basis and buffet breakfast. Apart from twin sharing, there are various packages for single or baby and children.



Comfortable accommodation at one of Bangkok's hotels Ambassador Square Wing (Main Wing)-11 and Sky Wing (Tower Wing)-11 and Hotel Grand President-11. There is a facility to take any package to Bangkok on a six months EMI facility at no extra cost.



To make the trip more attractive tourists have to bear extra cost per night for an extra night stay in the package. The package is not changeable in any way after finalization. Subject to conditions, the package can be collected from any US-Bangla sales office.



Attractive Bangkok travel packages are available from 02 May to 24 June 2023. For any package related information contact-01777777881-883.

